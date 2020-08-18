GREENUP Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures co-owner Sandy Mosser and employee Kristen Matthews talked on The Daily Independent’s “What’s Up, Tri-State?” late last week about how the business has changed over six years and how it provides an escape during this unprecedented pandemic.
Sandy and Myra Mosser kicked it all off by becoming a go-to kayaking destination on the Little Sandy River.
Dragonfly also features Airbnb’s, aerial yoga, fly fishing and a cafe, which doubles as a food truck.
Visit dragonflyoutdooradventures.com for more information. The business is also featured on Facebook.
It is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
View the entire interview with Mosser and Matthews by visiting The Daily Independent’s Facebook page and scrolling down to the show.