SUMMIT Success is doing what you love every day, shared Summit Elementary School Principal Sean Stewart Wednesday morning.
Stewart served as the keynote speaker for Career Day at the school Wednesday. Third- through fifth-graders took to the gym and a little beyond to explore careers with local community members.
A photographer, a mechanic, nurses, bankers, bakers, police officers, firefighters, politicians, golfers and more set up stations to share about their career paths and successes with the students.
The Boyd County Animal Shelter made sure the younger students weren’t left out of the excitement and made their way through the halls to each class so all the kids could pet a puppy, explained Julie Profitt, coordinator of Family Resource Center-West in the school district which covers Summit and Cannonsburg Elementary Schools.
Stewart asked the students who sat in front of him on the gym floor to define success. Answers from the kids included “completing a task” and “doing good” and “being successful at something.”
Stewart then asked the students if they knew what a successful day looked like for teachers and principals. One student piped up to say “make sure the kids you teach learn something.”
The principal agreed and shared that a successful day is when everyone makes it to school safely, is fed, loved on, has a safe day, learns something and makes it back home safely. He shared with the students that being successful is doing what you love every day.
Wednesday was a chance for them to explore options for what they may find they love to do in life.
Students moved from station to station where they met a community member who shared what they did, how they got to where they are and what it takes to be successful in what they do.
The Summit Wildcats met Boyd County Sheriff Deputy Nance and K-9 Inferno. They met their D.A.R.E. officer, Bill Rudie, who teaches the kids about drug resistance in fifth grade. They styled hair with Billie Jefferson, explored photography with Lena Webb and learned about baking with Double Drizzle.
Golfer and coach Missy Kennedy explained the difference between a driver and a putter and why there are so many clubs in the bag, why a tee and glove are used and how she got started in golf. The students met Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney.
They stopped by to see what the road department does and got to meet one of the dogs in the animal shelter.
Joe Nelson explained the difference between a mechanic and a body shop, what makes a good mechanic and things students need to learn if they want to be a mechanic. Students asked him what the most difficult cars are to work on.
The Summit Ironville Fire Department had students step through an engine, ask questions and took advantage of the opportunity to remind the students of fire safety. One of the firefighters was in full gear with an oxygen tank and mask. After reviewing stop, drop and roll, they showed the students the gear needed to go into a burning building.
The department explained the noises the equipment makes and its safety features for the fireman inside should he need assistance. The men reassured the students that though the fireman can look scary with all the noises and gear, especially in an already scary situation like a fire, the firemen are there to help.
EMTs from Kings Daughters Medical Center showed the students through a transport vehicle and told them about what happens when someone calls 911. Torin Shaffer, an EMT, explained what the different pieces of equipment in the transport vehicle were and instances when they use them.
The team shared that they don’t just respond to emergencies; they transport patients to appointments, patients being discharged and from one hospital to another. They also shared that dispatchers are trained EMTs in order to know who to send to a given emergency situation whether it be an EMT or paramedic.
Tiffany Stewart, supervisor in the phlebotomy lab at KDMC, and laboratory technician Stephanie Neff gave a little microbiology lesson. They showed the students how to test for bacteria that causes diseases. They told them about the bacteria that they have to grow in order to tell if someone has strep throat.
The students are a ways away from needing to figure out what they want to be when they grow up, but there is value in knowing what is possible.
“It’s important at this age to start to see examples of different careers … different successful people and people in our area doing things, and different things,” said Sean Stewart.
Students usually know they can become teachers, doctors, professional basketball players and police officers, said Stewart. While most of these examples were present Wednesday others were on hand as well adding to a wide variety of professions, skills and trades the students can pursue later in life.
Traditionally the students have a career fair every year, but all three grades experienced their first one Wednesday. The pandemic took the opportunity away for a few years. Stewart stressed the importance of community partnership.
“We can’t be a successful school unless we partner with the community and the community is so important to us,” said Stewart. “This is one way that we can grow as a partner in our community. The kids get to see the success of our community members.”
The fair was to move to Cannonsburg Elementary Thursday morning with a few revisions to the lineup of stations. Brian Ashby, The Daily Independent’s cartoonist and local artist, will be there along with Alissa Caudill who is a psychologist at Marshall and Superintendent Bill Boblett as the keynote speaker.
