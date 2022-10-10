CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man accused of abandoning a damaged rental car in Ohio was denied bail modification on Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Robert E. Church, 45, was picked up in May and charged with theft of an item valued at more than $10,000.
Church appeared in front of Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis on Friday to see if his bond could be modified.
Commonwealth attorneys say Church rented a Nissan pickup from Enterprise in February but failed to return it.
An officer from Ashland Police Department testified his knowledge of the case, stating he received a report of a stolen vehicle from Enterprise.
After both Enterprise and police failed to reach Church by cell phone, the car was eventually recovered abandoned and damaged in Ohio, according to the testimony.
Church said he did rent the car in person on behalf of his employer to get him to and from a work site in Tennessee, but Church said on the way home he ran into trouble and the car broke down on U.S. 60 in Summit.
Church and his attorney, public defender Caleb Hurt, say Church called Enterprise to alert them of the car breaking down and Church said they informed him they’d call a tow truck.
Church denied being in Ohio with the truck, stating under oath, “I don’t live in or go to Ohio.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Conn told Davis that Church scored high risk on the assessment that assists the court in deciding if the defendant is a flight risk or danger to the public.
Judge Davis noted Church’s firearm case in Carter County and stated, “You’ve got to work hard to get a high-risk assessment.”
Church also has open cases in various counties, including heroin possession and several failure-to-appears.
Church’s bond remains as set.