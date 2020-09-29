With the COVID-19 pandemic still very much in effect, and with some experts advising the United States is still in the “first wave” phase of infections, another annual challenge is now facing the country. The influenza or “flu” season in America begins around Sept. 29, and will continue through around May 16.
There are numerous strains of flu already known, and newer strains are discovered frequently. According to information presented by Boston University, “New influenza strains of influenza virus arise continually as a result of two mechanisms that alter the genetic code in the viral RNA. These mechanisms are referred to as genetic drift and genetic shift. Genetic shifts result from reassortment of genetic material between vastly different strains of influenza viruses.”
What this means, essentially, is that the flu mutates, and we should all be more proactive in seeking preventative treatments to guard against becoming sick as well as spreading the flu to others. This becomes more crucial when the population of every state in the country is also struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some of the good news that can be found in this is that precautions taken during the pandemic such as face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing and sanitizing of surfaces are also known to reduce the transmission and spread of influenza.
“They have already coined the term ‘Twindemic,’” said Chris Crum, of the Greenup County Health Department. “We already have the pandemic, then there is the flu thrown in on top of it. So we feel that one way to potentially avoid a bad outcome with COVID is to make sure that people get a flu shot, and then they are covered from something we know has a bad outcome on its own.” The flu itself has proven in many cases to be fatal, Crum reminded.
“But we have a good, proactive way to help protect people,” Crum said. “We have a good system of vaccinating people, and we always hope that there is a good match with the strains of the virus that is going around. We haven’t gotten any firm confirmation at this time about which strains are currently going around or the ones that are predominant right now. General the way we track that is what is going on in the southern hemisphere generally makes its way up to the northern hemisphere when the season changes. So we are glad that the newer vaccines for the flu covers four strains, because that is four strains that people will be protected against.” And generally, even if there isn't an exact match of vaccine to strain, the vaccine will at least offer a lessening of the effects to those vaccinated, Crum said.
Crum said that it is recommended that people respond to their symptoms quickly as well.
“If they are having flu like symptoms they want to go and get tested. If they are able to get tested, and test positive for the flu within the first 48 hours, they can take an anti-viral such as Tamiflu (prescription strength), and that will lessen the effects also,” Crum said. “And if there are loved ones and other people they have come in contact with that might have been exposed to that virus through close contact, they would be able to proactively take those anti-virals as well. And that will lessen the effects of the flu as well.”
Many insurance providers do cover the cost of flu vaccinations, but some do not, Crum said, and people should check with their insurance providers to be certain. Flu vaccines are available for a cash price, but these prices can vary depending upon where a person chooses to be vaccinated. Crum said that currently flu shots are available at the Greenup Health Department, by appointment, for $27. There is a higher dose vaccine available as well, recommended for older individuals, which is available for around $55, Crum said. “We are stocked up right now,” Crum said. “And we hope to get out in the schools and the senior center in a timely manner.”
Crum said one of the big losses the area will feel this flu season is the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. “Our Lady of Bellefonte has always had a very well attended drive-through vaccine clinic,” Crum said. “And now that they aren't there people are going to have to find another source for their vaccinations. Of course we are going to do as many as we can here at the health department, and pharmacies and local care providers are offering them, but Our Lady of Bellefonte was a way to get a lot of people vaccinated very quickly and efficiently. And our area is really going to miss that.”
A combination of vaccines that Crum said older individuals should consider is a flu and pneumonia vaccine. “If you haven't had a pnuemonia shot within five to 10 years, we would recommend getting a pneumonia shot as well.” The pneumonia shot can be relatively expensive as a cash price, Crum said, but most insurances do cover it. But the insurance provider should be consulted to be certain, he said.
Crum said the key to maintaining wellness and preventing as much sickness as possible is to be proactive. The Health Department has information regarding vaccines and other important health issues on their website, and they update their Facebook page regularly.
Crum also does a podcast with Tom Clay every Tuesday (previous podcasts are archived), and it can be accessed through the Greenup County Health Department’s website. But people are always welcome to call the Health Department and speak to someone there who will be more than glad to answer their questions, Crum said. “We want to get the information out there that affects people’s health,” Crum said. “And we are using every medium possible to reach and serve the community.”