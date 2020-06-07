ASHLAND Between 120 and 150 people gathered in Ashland Sunday afternoon to protest police brutality, despite a move last week to postpone the event.
More than 120 marched on Greenup Avenue, shouting, “Whose streets? Our streets.”
More than 120 laid face down on the pavement for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin drove his knee into George Floyd’s neck — despite the near-90-degree heat.
It was peaceful — even when the marchers accidentally took a second lap around the block, authorities rolled with it — no tear gas was launched, no billy clubs cracking skulls. Antifa, the proverbial boogeyman that a Greenup County constable conjured on social media, did not show up.
Why they came
Instead, people like Austin Johnson showed up to be seen. To be heard. A young, black Marshall University student, Johnson said he is tired of “seeing innocent people die in the hands of police.”
“Enough is enough with this police brutality,” Johnson said. “Something has got to change and it starts with me I guess. Everyone is going to stand and speak out, I’m going to stand and speak out. I’m just tired of seeing of so much happening to people of color.”
“Police are here to serve and protect us, but they come in and divide people. They break up families and take people’s lives. Something has got to change,” he continued.
While police brutality and racial profiling may seem like big city problems, Johnson has experienced it here in the Tri-State. Coming back from Huntington at 2 a.m. about two months ago, Johnson said he and three white friends were pulled over by an officer in South Point.
“The cop asks me how I knew everybody individually. Asked me how I knew the passenger, how I knew the driver, asked me how I knew the person in the back seat,” he said. “Looking back on it, it was because I was black. He heard Huntington, you see a black person in the car at 2 a.m., what do you think he’s doing? What’s the stereotype? Selling drugs. Gang violence. Gun violence.”
Alexia Sharp, a black student at University of Nevada, Las Vegas and an Ashlander, said growing up in such a majority white area — Boyd County is 2.9% black, per the census bureau — said it took a while to accept herself for who she is.
“Being a black woman, it’s harder, because there’s a lot of stereotypes. People expect you to become a drug addict or to have this type of boyfriend, things like that. Not being liked by white people. Growing up, I wanted to be like everybody else; I wanted to straighten my hair, but as I got older I learned to love myself as is,” she said. “Going through the bullying and all that, made me stronger as is. Seeing all this (the crowd) is beautiful.”
Last week, a group of community activists from Build Ashland, the Boyd County Young Democrats and Ashland Pride announced an event in late June and pulled their support from the march. One of the chief complaints was the lack of representation by people of color.
Sharp said the march is more than that.
“This is not about us just representing ourselves. It’s good to see white, Japanes, or Asian, every single race out here to support us. I feel like being in Kentucky and around this area, there isn’t a lot of black people as is, there’s a vast majority of white people, so there isn’t going to be a lot of people here to speak for us,” Sharp said. “It’s sad, because they have a purpose here but they can’t be out here protesting because it might ruin their image as a black person.”
Rachel Yeomens, a member of the LGBTQ community, stated she and her friends came out to support the black community because way back in 1969, the black community was there for her people.
“We know that African Americans fought for us at Stonewall (the riot that birthed the modern gay rights movement) and we really wanted to support that and give back in a sense,” Yeomens said. “Black lives have to matter before all lives matter.”
What they did
The rally kicked off with a prayer by city commissioner Marty Gute, who after praying for God to rid the City of Ashland of racism, led the crowd in an impassioned recitation of the Lord’s Prayer. Organizer Breelynna Adkins handed over the megaphone to a number of speakers — including Johnson and Sharp — as well as Ironton musician Cameron Miller.
The first up to bat, his voice boomed through the megaphone — that is until a CSX train rolled through, blaring its horn.
“I’m loud, but I’m not that loud,” Miller shouted, over the sound of screeching metal.
He then called for accountability — accountability for the police, accountability for elected officials and accountability for young people.
“We need to get out there and vote,” he said. “We have to hold ourselves accountable for the direction of our country.”
Voting became a common refrain throughout the gathering — calls to “dump Trump” and “ditch Mitch.” In fact, that’s all Charles Whitehead III had to say to the crowd — to much cheers.
Other speakers related their own experiences in the community — one woman related how her mixed grandchild was called the “n-word” in school. Another man related he’d been called a “traitor” for walking down the street with a black girlfriend. One woman, of mixed ethnicity, said she always struggled with marking down “white” on college and job applications because it would get her ahead.
Then the crowd trudged Greenup Avenue, heading down to 18th Street. Along the way, they chanted famous slogans from the Black Lives Matter Movement — “hands up, don’t shoot,” “I can’t breathe” and “black lives matter.”
At 18th and Greenup, the crowd took a knee, chanting “I can’t breathe” — Bill Wither’s “Lean on Me” could be heard faintly playing over the megaphone. When the crowd crossed the street and arrived at the city building, they laid on the pavement.
Speaking to The Daily Independent, Miller said clarified his comments — accountability extends to more than than the ballot box, he said.
“You can hold your circle of friends accountable, going to city council meetings, there needs to be accountability on the police force with good cops getting the bad cops out,” he said.
The fight for him is also personal. He said growing up black in the area, he heard “every racial slur in the book.” Miller pointed out the case of Guy Thomas, a black Navy veteran killed in Ironton after being run over by a city cop in 2008, as an example of police not being held accountable for their actions on a local level.
“That cop left the city and is now a police chief in Port Williams, Ohio,” he said. “Just because we’re not in South Central L.A., or the south side of Chicago doesn’t mean we don’t face the same injustices. It’s a system-wide problem.”
Miller continued, “He (Thomas) was struck, drug 10 blocks. I had to watch his blood sit on the street for a month afterwards.”
Following a seven-minute and 34-second interview, the crowd was still on the pavement. Miller was surprised.
“That’s a long time,” he said. “I just had a whole conversation and they were still on the pavement.”
Adkins, one of the initial organizers of the march, said she was happy with the turnout, despite the confusion and attacks leading up to it.
“Living in a small Appalachian area, there’s a good deal of racism,” Adkins said. “Me as a white person, keeping silent, it’s just as bad.”
Adkins said she has a biracial son who she had to give up to adoption when she was 17 because her family refused to help her take care of him. Besides getting the occasional picture from the adoptive family, Adkins said she has no contact with him.
“I know I’m white and I know that’s where some of the hate was, but I wasn’t doing this for me,” she said. “I’m doing this so my son can walk down the street when he’s older and not worry about eating Skittles or putting his hand in his pocket.”
Following another lap around the block — this time to 20th Street — the crowd congregated back under the bridge. Miller took to the bullhorn once again and thanked the City of Ashland, the fire department and the police department for allowing the march.
An Ashland police officer walked amongst the crowd offering popsicles in a cooler.
“They’re melting, so they’re a little slushy,” he told one group.
As the crowd the dispersed, a few folks shook hands with officers.
Other events
Ashland and Morehead weren’t the only cities to have marches and protests over the weekend. Here are some other demonstrations in the Tri-State:
• About 50 to 75 people participated in a Unity Prayer Walk in Greenup. The walk began at the First United Methodist Church and ended at St. John’s African Methodist Episcopal.
• Grayson saw a peaceful demonstration.
• There is a march scheduled at 6:30 p.m. today in Ironton. The City — initially a partner in the march — pulled out of it Saturday. However, Miller and organizers in Ironton said demonstrators will meet at the 9th Street playground to do a march at 6:30.
