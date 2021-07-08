GREENUP The West Virginia Batman, John Buckland, spoke to an excited group of young people at the Greenup County Library’s main branch in downtown Greenup on Wednesday.
Buckland, whose career was being a firefighter, said it is hard to believe that he first donned the cape and cowl nine years ago. The message he said he has desired to bring to area youth has evolved over the years, but the core intent has remained.
Buckland said he wants to teach young people there is always hope that we can make our lives and the lives of others better. And that message, he said, applies to adults as much as it does to children.
“The whole past year was difficult for Batman, too,” Buckland told the assembled children and large number of parents at the library. “It was difficult for me because I couldn’t get out and do the things that I love to do, which is talking to all of you. So, I thought how was I going to keep getting my message out to you? And I thought one of the best things you can do when you go through tough times is to find some way to keep yourself moving forward and to keep yourself positive.”
During the time when COVID-19 essentially shut down all public gatherings, Buckland said he began working on what he calls the four steps to greatness. During his appearance, he illustrated each of the four steps, and how young people can use those steps to overcome adversity in their own lives and help others do the same.
To help young people understand those steps better, Buckland also wrote a children’s book called “Broken Toy Hero.” In the book, the toys are able to improve their lives — and ultimately that of their owner — using the four steps of greatness. The steps Buckland illustrated are the following: never give up, always do the right thing, help other people and never be a bully.
The West Virginia Batman’s appearance was part of ongoing programs through the Greenup County Public Library, a schedule of upcoming events is always available on the library’s Facebook Page.
Buckland travels to schools, behavioral health programs and addiction centers around the country in his custom Batmobile. The book and his message, he said, are intended to bring hope into the home, schools and wherever youth need inspiration. “Broken Toy Hero” is available on Amazon. Buckland’s mission can be followed at H4Hcharity.org.