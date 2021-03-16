WURTLAND Students at Wurtland Middle School will get a head start toward engineering careers beginning this fall, when the school launches its new Amazon Future Engineer program.
They will be learning to write computer code, a skill already in high demand in high-tech industries and an important component in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics — STEM — disciplines that are essential in today’s schools.
The program is conducted entirely online.
The curriculum is being supplied free by the dot-com giant, which is concentrating on underserved communities, said STEM teacher Miruka Williams.
The commitment promises to help children and the tech industry both. “Amazon sees a coming shortage of people with needed skills, so it is reaching out in particular to economically disadvantaged communities,” she said.
The program will be elective and offered to all three grades — sixth, seventh and eighth — she said. All three grades will use the same curriculum the first year. In the second year a seventh-grade curriculum will be introduced and offered to students in that grade and eighth grade who have completed the sixth-grade course.
The year after that an eighth-grade curriculum will be launched.
The program ultimately will include components from childhood to career readiness, Williams said.
Also included are professional development and other supports for faculty.
Computer coding is an ideal discipline for middle-schoolers because it exercises their problem-solving skills, Williams said. It also serves as an introduction to computer science.
There is scholarship potential as well, according to the Amazon website. Each year the program will offer $10,000 per year scholarships to 100 students in underrepresented and underserved communities who are planning to study computer science in college.
The scholarship recipients will be eligible for paid internships at the company.
Wurtland is the first school in the district to land the program. McKell Middle School has applied and its application is under review, Superintendent Traysea Moresea said.
Amazon offers currlcula for elementary and high school, too, and it is likely Greenup High School would be interested in applying, but elementaries would have to assess staffing readiness before making a decision, she said.