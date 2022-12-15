ASHLAND An engineer designing the streetscape/roundabout plan on Winchester Avenue said the current projections show the city only paying $600,000 for a $5.5 million project.
Stephen Sewell, of Palmer Engineering, told the Ashland City Commission that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is prepared to commit 100% funding — $2.6 million total — for anything "between the curbs."
That would include roundabouts on Winchester Avenue between 13th and 18th Street, the reduction of Winchester from four lanes to two lanes, medians along the street and rear-angled parking.
Sewell said plans are 75-to-80% complete, with the biggest tweak being another roundabout at 16th Street. Plans presented last year did not include a roundabout there, but Sewell said he went back to the drawing board after concerns were raised that people would gun it had that block remained straight.
The streetscape portion of the project — which includes sidewalk and landscape improvements -—would cost roughly $3 million, which would ideally be shared as an 80/20 split between the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission and the city.
That project would extend from 7th Street to 22nd Street. An application for the grant will be submitted to KYOVA in January 2023.
According to Sewell, if everything goes according to plan, the project could commence in Spring 2023.
The construction will be done in stages — Sewell said Winchester will be reduced from four to two lanes between 13th and 18th streets, with the out lanes open and the inner lanes closed for construction of the medians.
After the medians are complete, the out lanes will be closed and the inner lanes will be open to allow for the construction of the rear-angled parking spots.
Then the contractor will go shut down one block at a time to build the traffic circle — each circle will take between 14 and 21 days.
A sticking point for Mayor Matt Perkins was how much advanced notice the business owners on affected blocks would receive.
"We have a fragile small business community, so anything we do we need to make sure they're in the loop," Perkins said.
Sewell said any contractor bidding on the job will have to work with the engineering firm, the city and local business owners to give as much notice as possible, but will need the flexibility to allow for continuing their work if they end up ahead of schedule.
Commissioner Josh Blanton said the potential headaches caused by blocking off portions of Winchester during construction might not be as bad as people imagine.
"I remember when Sonic announced it was coming to Winchester Avenue and people thought there was going to be a black hole of cars and traffic would be backed up to the Ohio River," Blanton said. "That's not been the case."
Blanton also pointed out that drivers adjusted after the inconveniences posed by shutting down a portion of Winchester while the Paramount worked on its sign.
Commissioner Amanda Clark said the project is hopefully the conclusion to a 20-year odyssey toward reducing traffic on Winchester.
