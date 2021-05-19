Raceland-Worthington High School recently held an event to both encourage and empower female students.
Counselor Andrea Coldiron said the school system always encourages all of their students, but said the event was necessary because in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, students have suffered from lack of socialization. They may also have been somewhat distracted from their overall educational goals and the available pathways to reach those goals, she said.
“We had a girl empowerment day and activities with the girls from grades 6 through 12,” said Coldiron, adding that the students were broken up by middle school in the morning and high school in the afternoon. “We had guest speakers come in and talk to the girls about the importance of being true to yourself. The speakers also talked about how girls are strong and capable and can go on to do anything that they choose to do.
“That was the message we wanted to get across to the girls,” Coldiron continued. “The sky is the limit, and you are capable of doing anything, so don’t let anything stand in your way.”
Some of the activities included painting and making stress balls out of balloons and flour, Coldiron said.
“They were involved in other activities such as arts and crafts and a picture booth, and we had some popcorn for them, too; just some fun activities to go along with the message of empowerment,” Coldiron said. “We started a smaller version of this a couple of years ago and it went over really well. But last year, due to COVID, we couldn’t do it. And we really wanted to bring it back, because the last 15 months has been so hard on everyone.
“We wanted to bring something good, something positive, back for the girls,” Coldiron said. “We want to do something for everyone, of course, but this day is all about the girls.”
Coldiron said there has been a lot of research that has shown a correlation between the pandemic and negative impact to mental health. That was one of the reasons she said they really wanted to do the event this year, to offset some of that negativity with positive reinforcement and to increase a positive self-image with the students.
“When people think of school, they think of education,” Coldiron said. “But there are many more aspects that go along with it. And during the pandemic, those other aspects were cut off as well. So, we want to help and encourage the students, and help them to get back to and stay on a positive track.”