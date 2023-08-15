ASHLAND Members from Ashland Rotary gathered early afternoon on Monday with hot food and a keynote speaker to discuss domestic violence and prevention.
Just a little more than two dozen members in the Rotary Club of Ashland congregated in the Elks Lodge on Carter Avenue to hear Ann Perkins, Executive Director of Safe Harbor, speak on what the shelter contributes to the community.
The event began with a short video that served as a promo for Safe Harbor. Perkins began her speech with naming reasons to why women do not leave a relationship tied to domestic violence.
“The truth of the matter is, there are a thousand reasons to why women stay. It’s for status, it’s for income, she actually may love the person, she may feel like that she can’t get out,” Perkins said. “I will tell you that 90% of every woman who stays in a relationship has been threatened with her life, threatened with her children’s lives, threatened with her animals, threatened with family members.”
Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky is a domestic violence shelter open to women, men and children consisting of emergency shelter, transitional shelter, housing assistance, life skills training and in-house counseling, according to the shelter’s website.
Perkins said domestic violence does not discriminate and anyone can be a victim.
“A lot of our families are the poorest of the poor and I can tell you a lot of our families are the richest of the rich,” Perkins said. “If you think for one minute a rich woman is not capable of being a victim, I can tell you for a fact, that it’s the truth, It happens all the time.
“It does not matter if you have a Ph.D. or fourth-grade education, it doesn’t matter if you are rich or poor, white or Black ... it affects one in four women and one in four children,” Perkins said. “It is one of the biggest problems still in our state and also in our country.”
Perkins said Safe Harbor offers women, men and children opportunities to “be their best, to move on and have a life.” As of August 2023, Perkins said Safe Harbor is serving 273 women and children in its shelter.
“That is just shelter and we are not just a shelter,” she said. “We had 17,354 sheltered nights.”
Perkins believes the solution to fighting against domestic violence is giving a helping hand to those in need.
“We have to put them to work, get them an apartment, get them educated,” she said. “You have to give people an opportunity”.
Perkins said success stems from mentors, families, “somebody.”
“The hardest to serve are the people who need us the most,” she said. “They didn’t get that way overnight and they are not gonna get back on their feet overnight. Empowering our families is key to success.”