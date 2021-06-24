ASHLAND An employee at A Brighter Future — a clinic specializing in rehabilitating folks with brain injury — is facing charges after court records show she fellated a client.
Christy J. Delaney, 46, of Ashland, was booked Tuesday on a second-degree sodomy charge, after court records show employees alerted Ashland Police to the incident the day prior.
According to her charging papers, Delaney was caught on surveillance footage performing oral sex on a male client who was diagnosed with an intellectual disorder and under the care of the state.
The citation states the victim was “incapable of consent due to his intellectual disability.”
Delaney is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. If convicted, she faces five to 10 years in prison.
(606) 326-2653 |