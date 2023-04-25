MOREHEAD A new post-treatment residential facility providing second chances celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting and several speakers, including Gov. Andy Beshear, on Monday afternoon.
Raven Cares, which is on East Main Street, was developed in memory of Cassie Monét Chaney and her fascination with the raven, which symbolizes change or transformation.
"This is an emotional day," Janea Chaney, Cassie's mother, said. "Cassie Monét Chaney was our beautiful, intelligent and talented daughter. ... She was a light to many. She had a heart of gold and loved deeply.
"Although this is a bittersweet day, her family is honored to be here. Cassie would be so humbled," Chaney said. "Because of Cassie's dedication to recovery, her name will live on."
Raven Cares offers a safe haven to those recovering from addiction with services aiding in transition into long-term recovery.
Teaming with a variety of community partnerships, Raven Cares is capable of offering its residents with second-chance employment through job-seeking skills, access to higher education and financial literacy to give clients tools to be productive and sober.
"Most of our board members are in recovery from substance abuse disorder. They have over 40 years of clean time from drugs and alcohol on our board right now," said Ashley Adkins, general counsel for Raven Cares.
Adkins said she announced Beshear's attendance through email invites. She said an individual promptly called her, asking if the invitation was sent to them mistakingly.
"I'm a convicted felon. I'm not allowed to be in the same room as the governor," Adkins recalled the person saying over the phone. "I don't think he'd want to talk to somebody like me."
Adkins recalled during a trip to Frankfort when Beshear signed House Bill 248, which sets up regulatory framework for recovery residences.
"(Beshear) said if you're out there and you're suffering from addiction or if you're in recovery from addiction, we love you and we care about you," Adkins said.
"The governor's office and Rocky Adkins do care. They're here because they support them and want to see them do better," Adkins said.
Adkins said Raven Cares was awarded $500,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission to aid in completing the project.
Case Manager Audrey Holbrook outlined the various community partnerships such as Kentucky Career Center, Morehead State University, Maysville Community and Technical College and Edward Jones.
"If you're in a family that hasn't known a family member or a close friend that hadn't suffered from the illness of addiction, then I would say that maybe you haven't opened your eyes up and really looked around your community or within your own home," Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins said.
"You have a hand reaching out, not to hold you down but to help you up," he added.
In closing, Gov. Beshear rehashed his career as Attorney General, during which he targeted pharmaceutical companies or "pill mills" that contributed to the opioid pandemic throughout the region.
"I know this battle all too well. As Kentucky's Attorney General I sued more opioid makers and distributors than any other AG in the country and if I could've found more of 'em, I would've sued them, too, for what they did to our people," Beshear said.
Beshear said prior to his administration, treatment was only something whispered about. "Look at how far we've come at ending the stigma of addiction."
"Addiction spares no one. So many folks have been impacted by this disease — nearly a generation lost here in Kentucky," Beshear said.
"My faith teaches me that second chances are something we are called and required to do. ... Second chances aren't just something we should consider; they're something we should be granting each other every single day," Beshear said.
Arica Blair, a client of Raven Cares, also spoke during Monday's grand opening.
"I have built so many true, long-living friendships that a year ago I could never imagine having," Blair said. "Raven Cares has helped me by giving me a clean, safe environment. ... (Raven Cares) has given me direction in my recovery."
"We're helping people start their lives over. We're helping them find light, hope and love," Ashley Adkins said.
