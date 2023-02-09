Bryan Brown couldn’t smile for three weeks after the smoke cleared, his wife said.
The man had spent every spare penny and made the most of every available minute to build a dream home for his family.
He and Angie Brown completed the mission quite literally before the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve 2022.
“We moved in officially/unofficially,” she said. “It was ‘done enough.’ It was done except for minor things. At about 9 o’clock (on Dec. 24) I was finishing the last decoration in the living room. I put everything in the living room and kitchen to make it festive — we even had two trees in the living room. I’m usually putting up Christmas decorations on Nov. 1.”
Following seven long years of labor, they spent a night in their dream home in South Shore off the Double-A Highway.
A week later, they moved their two dogs in.
A week after that, tragedy struck.
“It’s gone and so are the dogs,” Angie Brown vividly recalled the words uttered by Bryan on Friday, Jan. 6.
“It was about 2 o’clock and I checked my phone,” remembered Angie, who was at her mother in-law’s. “I had 20 missed calls and nine messages. My husband was on his way down there. He said ‘the house is on fire.’”
Three fire departments responded but couldn’t salvage the home.
The Browns’ beloved Yorkies, Ralphie and Annie, had died. Ralphie was 14. Annie was 11.
Conner, Bryan’s son, was at Russell High School, where he is a senior.
“It’s unbelievable that it’s just gone,” Angie said. “Being in the house afterwards and stepping into the living room and seeing all different directions, it’s like it was never there.”
The Browns found their dogs’ bodies in separate areas — Ralphie had hidden behind the couch and Annie was in the kitchen. It took them days to discover her.
“Our neighbor is a vet tech, and she helped getting them to the pet cremation place,” Angie said. “It was too hard for us.”
The Browns hadn’t relocated their cat yet, so he is still living.
“(Bryan) was petting him recently and he felt guilty just petting him because our dogs are gone,” Angie said.
The fire departments determined it was an electrical fire, but they said the damage was too extensive to pinpoint where it started.
The Browns are living with Bryan’s parents again, but their goal is to rebuild on that same property.
“We’ve gotta save money now more than ever,” said Angie, a professional housekeeper. Bryan has been employed at Ford and its predecessors in Ashland for more than 23 years.
Community support has been tremendous, she said.
A group from First Baptist Church of Russell has launched a GoFundMe and is getting the word out about the Browns’ situation.
Ron Wallace, Stan Riggs and Brett Nance are spearheading efforts to raise money for the Browns. They set a goal of $50,000. The link is gofund.me/f0e684e7.
“This would not replace what they had but will get them on their feet making their dream possible,” the organizers stated on the page.
The Browns had just the clothes on their backs once the fire’s destruction was complete.
“It’s hard to smile about it, but we are so appreciative of the support, and it just keeps coming — even just words from people,” Angie Brown said.
“We are not the kind of people to ask for help.”