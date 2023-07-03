SANDY HOOK The Elliott County Sheriff's Department issued a warning to the public Monday afternoon regarding an inmate escape from Little Sandy Correctional Complex.
Details on his escape are slim, but according to a release on social media by the Elliott Sheriff's Department, Randall Wayne Whitaker, 62, is unaccounted for and community members were urged to lock their doors and cars.
According to online offender information, Whitaker was expected to serve out his time in February 2027, but was due for parole eligibility in August of next year.
Whitaker was convicted of 12 total offenses as recent as September 2022.
Multiple offenses are drug trafficking related but also include bail jumping, burglary, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and a prior escape in 2004.
Citizens were urged to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.
