Elliott County announced its first positive reported case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties reported zero additional cases of the novel coronavirus.
The tally of positive cases stands at 38, 13 and eight for each county, respectively.
Twenty-nine of Boyd County’s 38 patients have recovered.
All 13 of Greenup County’s positive cases are recovered.
Carter County has performed 901 total tests — 877 are negative and 16 pending.
Boyd County has conducted nearly 3,000 total tests, including the 1,071 from the Kroger drive-thru testing site at ACTC.
Three counties are case-free — Estill, Lee and Robertson.