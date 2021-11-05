ASHLAND Visitors to downtown Ashland can zip around on electric scooters, appropriately called ZipRides, thanks to a local business.
Danny Harris, owner of Harris Technology in Ashland, placed the ZipRides in town in October, Ashland City Commissioner Josh Blanton said.
“(Harris) obtained a business license and (scooters) are permitted by (Kentucky Revised Statutes) to operate on the streets,” Blanton said. “The city simply issued a business license.”
Morehead also offers the rides; Blanton said he thought Ashland was the only city in the Tri-State that has ZipRides. Their use in Ashland seems to be increasing.
“The first two days, I didn’t see them used a lot, but since Tuesday I’ve seen people riding them regularly,” Blanton said.
ZipRides can be found around 15th and 16th Streets and must be returned to that area, but there are no specific stations to place them. Blanton said they are activated by an app, which shows the charge percentage for each scooter.
Blanton has used one and said his ride cost $5 for 15 minutes.
There are a few rules involved in using the scooters.
“Per the guidelines posted on each scooter, riders must be 16 years of age and up. I think visitors to downtown are most likely to use them. I’ve seen a wide range of ages so far,” Blanton said. “KRS allows for street-legal scooters to operate throughout the state. In Ashland, we have an ordinance prohibiting them from being ridden on the sidewalks, but they can be parked on sidewalks. Riders should walk the scooter to the street before they operate them, per the guidelines.”
State law doesn’t require users to wear a helmet, but it’s highly recommended, said Blanton, who wears one when he rides. More user details, including a participant agreement, are available at the website zipride.fun.
Top speed for scooters, which must be used on the street, is 18 mph. Blanton said he had some concerns about safety.
“Personally speaking, my initial concerns were about having them on streets where citizens aren’t used to having them. But since they are allowed by state law, they had to be permitted,” he said. “Of course, we want people to have fun, but we also want them to be safe and also for motorists to be aware of them.”
Blanton pointed out Winchester and Greenup Avenues are four-lane state highways, and making Winchester two lanes will make travel on the road more walkable and business-friendly in addition to making scooter use more enjoyable.
“I think when we discussed this before, most citizens only heard the word ‘roundabouts,’ but that was just one option,” Blanton said. “The entire point, whether we have roundabouts or not, is to make Winchester Avenue two lanes and give us the intimate and walkable downtown area that will bring even more people and businesses to Ashland.”
Harris was unavailable for comment.
(606) 326-2661 |