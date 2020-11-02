Early voters have been flocking to the polls and total turnout is expected to be high, county clerks in Northeast Kentucky say.
Some 12,000 voters had cast ballots — either absentee or early in-person — by mid-afternoon Monday, Boyd clerk Susan Campbell said.
Turnout in Boyd is likely to hit 75% or higher, Boyd elections supervisor Janet Greear said. “People are very interested this time. It’s the only thing people are talking about. We’re getting call after call after call,” Greear said.
About 45% of registered voters in Greenup County had voted by midday Monday, either by absentee or early in-person ballots, according to clerk Pat Hienemen. She is expecting a 75-80% turnout by the time all votes are counted.
The June primary and this general election are the first times for early in-person voting so there are no previous numbers to compare with. But clerks said voter interest is unprecedented.
“There's a great amount of interest. I’ve been here 14 years and I’ve never witnessed a presidential race with this much focus and interest," Carter County clerk Mike Johnston said.
About 40% of Carter's voters had cast their ballots by midafternoon Monday, he said. He also anticipates total turnout to approach 75%.
Elections workers in each county are opening absentee ballots as they arrive, which will save time election night. The ballots are opened in batches under the eyes of elections officials of both parties and the sheriff, Greear said. The ballots are scanned into the machines but the machines do not generate vote tallies — that will not happen until Tuesday night, she said.
Clerks in all three counties anticipate having all votes counted, with the exception of some absentee votes that arrive by mail after Tuesday. Absentee votes must be placed in the drop box or postmarked by 6 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.
Drop boxes at the Kyova Mall and the Ashland branch will be closed Tuesday so voters would have to use the courthouse drop box, Greear said.
Boyd County got state funding for seven temporary workers; four of them are assigned to early voting and three to supplement the office staff, Greear said.
Lines Tuesday may not be overly long since so many people voted early, Hieneman said. There were some lines over the weekend, she said.
Polls close at 6 p.m. but if voters are in line by then they will be allowed to vote, she said. If lines are long, that could delay vote counting. Otherwise, clerks were not predicting an extraordinarily long night.
Absentee votes postmarked by Tuesday can be counted through Friday, Hieneman said.
The Greenup and Carter courthouses will be open Tuesday night; masking and social distancing will be required, the clerks in those counties said.
Campbell said she does not plan to keep her office open but vote tallies will be posted at each precinct and unofficial vote totals will be posted on her door.
The volume of early voting may be a harbinger of things to come. "If this election is any indication, early voting has been a big hit," Johnston said.