BOYD COUNTY
Amendment 1
Yes ..... 5,957
No ..... 6,056
Amendment 2
Yes ..... 6,810
No ..... 6,638
Judge-Executive
Eric Chaney (R) ..... 10,777
District 1 Commissioner
David Salisbury (R) ..... 8,575
Heather Moore-Frame (D) ..... 5,213
District 2 Commissioner
Jeremy Holbrook (R) ..... 8,607
Larry Brown (D) ..... 5,213
District 3 Commissioner
Randy Stapleton (R) 10,198
Assessor
Homer Woods Jr. (R) ..... 10,297
Clerk
Kevin Johnston (R) ..... 9,260
DJ Rymer (D) ..... 4,903
Attorney
Curtis E. Dotson (R) ..... 7,861
Pat Hedrick (D) ..... 6,168
Sheriff
Jamie Reihs (R) ..... 8,820
Bobby Jack Woods (D) ..... 5,384
Surveyor
Larry Barker (R) ..... 10, 109
Coroner
Mark Hammond (D) ..... 8,726
District 1 Constable
Brian Ramsdell (R) ..... 3,468
District 2 Constable
Jack Gallaher (D) ..... 2,672
District 3 Constable
Richard Vanhoose (R) ..... 2,956
George Daniels (D) ..... 1,331
Jailer
Bill Hensley (R) ..... 10,679
District Judge
Devon Reams ..... 6,692
Anna H. Ruth ..... 4,873
Ashland City Commission
Joshua Blanton ..... 2,955
Dave Williams ..... 1,549
Marty Gute ..... 2,579
Amanda Clark ..... 2,604
Dwain Porter ...... 1,803
Chuck Williams ..... 1,760
Cheryl Spriggs ..... 2,482
Becky Miller ..... 1,592
School boards
Boyd County District 1
Cindy Vanhorn .... 964
Boyd County District 2
Beth Stanley Hulett ..... 373
Mike Blankeship ..... 485
Amy King ..... 198
Boyd County District 5
Chad D. Slater ..... 469
Linda Day ..... 493
Ashland Independent ( pick two)
Don Ashby ...... 2,483
David Latherow ..... 2,753
Ashland Independent (unexpired term, pick one)
Mathew Lewis ..... 2,788
David Bolen ..... 1,309
Fairview Independent (Pick 3)
Susie Howard ..... 625
Doug Campbell .... 600
Russell Independent School District (Pick three)
Sean M. Whitt ..... 76
Judy Justice Ledford ..... 82
John F. Jones ..... 75
Catlettsburg City Council
Pick Six
Rebecca Clere ..... 200
Rose Marcum ..... 203
Rex Castle ...... 199
Susan Campbell ..... 214
Tina Davenport Taylor ..... 192
Charles Salyers (Write in) ..... 27
Donald Rice Jr. (Write In) ..... 5
CARTER COUNTY
Amendment 1
Yes ..... 3,098
No ..... 3,364
Amendment 2
Yes ..... 4,201
No ..... 3,135
Judge-Executive
Brandon Burton (R) ..... 4,407
Dustin Howard (D) ..... 3,023
Duane Suttles (I) ..... 543
Property Value Administrator
Leslie Kiser-Roseberry (D) ..... 5,168
Clerk
Mike D. Johnston (D) ..... 5,621
Attorney
Brian Bayes (D) ..... 5,306
Sheriff
Jeff May (R) ..... 6,008
Eric Ross (D) ..... 1,954
Coroner
George Sparks (R) ..... 4,179
William Waddell (D) ..... 3,724
Magistrates
District 1:
Chris Huddle (R) ..... 835
Hunter Chase Buck (D) ..... 802
District 2:
Derrick McKinney (R) ..... 1,028
Morris Shearer (D) ..... 750
District 3:
Millard Cordle (R) ..... 828
Jack Steele (D) ..... 682
District 4:
Danny Joe Holbrook (R) ..... 922
Clifford "Sodbuster" Roe ..... 564
Jailer
R.W. Boggs (R) .... 4,958
Charles Kiser (D) ..... 2,785
School boards
2nd Educational District
Miranda Tussey ..... 1,267
5th Educational District
Christopher Perry ..... 768
Grayson Mayor
Fred Miller ..... 256
Troy Combs ..... 487
Olive Hill Mayor
Justin Dixon ..... 162
Jerry Callihan ..... 233
Constable 3rd District
Gary Shaffer (R) ..... 692
Johnny Gifford (D) 764
Constable 5th District:
Phillip Mason Blevins (R) ..... 846
William "Bill" Wilson Jr. (D) ..... 524
GREENUP COUNTY
(12,881 ballots)
Straight Party
Republican Party…..3,707
Democrat Party…..1,183
United States Senator
Rand Paul (R)…..8,899
Charles Booker (D)…..3,735
U.S. Representative (4th District)
Thomas Massie (R)…..9,056
Matthew Lehman (D)…..3,102
Ethan Keith Osborne (I)…..396
State Senator (18th District)
Robin Webb (D)…..7,537
State Representative (98th District)
Danny Bentley (R)…..9,972
Property Value Administrator
Tony Quillen…..10,015
Judge-Executive
Bobby Hall (R)…..8,977
Tom Clay (D)…..3,718
Attorney
Matthew Warnock (R)…..8,131
Mike Wilson (D)…..4,528
Clerk
Andrew Imel (R)…..8,932
Kim Fannin-Mullins (D)…..3,764
Sheriff
Matt Smith (R)…..10,336
Richard Diamond (D)…..2,313
Jailer
Larry Pancake (R)…..9,811
Leonard Cooper (D)…..2,752
District 1 Commissioner
Derrick Bradley (R)…..9,864
District 2 Commissioner
Lee Wireman (R)…..9,076
Irving Fannin (D)…..3,128
District 3 Commissioner
Earnie Duty II (R)…..8,449
Randy Ashley (D)…..3,909
Coroner
Neil Wright (R)…..10,253
Surveyor
Richard Howerton (W)…..N/A
District 1 Justice of the Peace
Bret Morris (D)…..2,242
District 1 Constable
William Gilbert (R)…..3,186
District 2 Justice of the Peace
Steven Potter (W)…..N/A
District 2 Constable
Justin Kenneth Taylor (R)…..2,905
District 3 Justice of the Peace
Brenda Martin (W)…..N/A
District 3 Constable
Steve Allen (R)…..3,180
Circuit Judge (20th)
Brian McCloud…..7,677
Family Court (20th)
Jeffrey Preston…..7,271
District Judge (20th)
Paul Craft…..7,286
Raceland Board of Education (top three)
Jeff Vance…..876
Sandra Loperfido…..834
Donald Rambo…..769
Joseph White…..664
Russell Board of Education (top three)
Sean Whitt…..2,801
Judy Ledford…..2,781
John Jones…..2,690
Bellefonte Mayor
Ryan Reames…..328
Thomas Bradley…..76
Bellefonte City Commission (top four)
Richard Dowdy…..310
Tony Womack…..298
Gene DiGiorgio…..274
Michael Keelin…..273
Maurice Oakley…..173
Flatwoods Mayor
Buford Hurley…..1,214
Raymond Roe…..847
Flatwoods City Council (top six)
Rosa Gullett…..1,282
Mark House…..1,208
Richard Lewis…..1,140
Ray Sloan…..1,195
Steven Tolliver II…..1,119
Louie Gabbard…..1,298
Greenup Mayor
Lundie Meadows…..253
Ronnie Large…..138
Greenup City Council (top six)
Bruce Mantz…..219
Jamie Gilliam…..182
Dee Hill…..179
Mark Harris…..222
Jeff Hurn…..166
Marty Stephens…..144
Phillip Doran…..114
Steven Branim…..110
Aaron Montgomery…..105
Raceland Mayor
Eddie Cumpton…..422
Caleb Blevins…..270
Raceland City Council (top six)
Stephanie Cook…..437
Tony Wilson…..436
Carlos Holbrook…..428
William Bare…..363
Ann Catlin…..345
Wayne Tackett…..334
Russell Mayor
Ron Simpson…..1,054
Russell City Council (top six)
Alice Kay Thompson…..822
Ruth Hopkins…..779
Don Fraley…..769
Vincenzo Fressola……761
Roy Parsons…..750
Butch Meadows…..721
Sissy Shaffer…..686
South Shore Mayor
Cheryl Moore…..128
Wayne Watkins…..122
South Shore City Commission (top four)
Kenneth Ratliff…..137
Paul Ramey…..131
Michael Mullins…..110
Donald Wireman…..107
Christopher Hook…..106
Marion Bennett…..82
Jeff Vansickle…..85
Worthington Mayor
Jason Flocker…..478
Mitchell Fetters Jr……110
Tim Mullins…..29
Worthington City Council (top six)
Cindy Lacks…..451
Jerry Flocker…..402
Brian Daniel…..384
Glenn Stephenson…..376
Forrest Evans…..346
James Cumpton…..343
Curta Niece…..312
Wurtland Mayor
Bobby Lee Reynolds…..178
Wurtland City Commission (top three)
Cindy Bays…..175
Tony Smith…..151
Travis Williams…..142
