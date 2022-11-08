BOYD COUNTY

Amendment 1

Yes ..... 5,957

No ..... 6,056

Amendment 2

Yes ..... 6,810

No ..... 6,638

Judge-Executive

Eric Chaney (R) ..... 10,777

District 1 Commissioner

David Salisbury (R) ..... 8,575

Heather Moore-Frame (D) ..... 5,213

District 2 Commissioner

Jeremy Holbrook (R) ..... 8,607

Larry Brown (D) ..... 5,213

District 3 Commissioner

Randy Stapleton (R) 10,198

Assessor

Homer Woods Jr. (R) ..... 10,297

Clerk

Kevin Johnston (R) ..... 9,260

DJ Rymer (D) ..... 4,903

Attorney

Curtis E. Dotson (R) ..... 7,861

Pat Hedrick (D) ..... 6,168

Sheriff

Jamie Reihs (R) ..... 8,820

Bobby Jack Woods (D) ..... 5,384

Surveyor

Larry Barker (R) ..... 10, 109

Coroner

Mark Hammond (D) ..... 8,726

District 1 Constable

Brian Ramsdell (R) ..... 3,468

District 2 Constable

Jack Gallaher (D) ..... 2,672

District 3 Constable

Richard Vanhoose (R) ..... 2,956

George Daniels (D) ..... 1,331

Jailer

Bill Hensley (R) ..... 10,679

District Judge

Devon Reams ..... 6,692

Anna H. Ruth ..... 4,873

Ashland City Commission

Joshua Blanton ..... 2,955

Dave Williams ..... 1,549

Marty Gute ..... 2,579

Amanda Clark ..... 2,604

Dwain Porter ...... 1,803

Chuck Williams ..... 1,760

Cheryl Spriggs ..... 2,482

Becky Miller ..... 1,592

School boards

Boyd County District 1

Cindy Vanhorn .... 964

Boyd County District 2

Beth Stanley Hulett ..... 373

Mike Blankeship ..... 485

Amy King ..... 198

Boyd County District 5

Chad D. Slater ..... 469

Linda Day ..... 493

Ashland Independent ( pick two)

Don Ashby ...... 2,483

David Latherow ..... 2,753

Ashland Independent (unexpired term, pick one)

Mathew Lewis ..... 2,788

David Bolen ..... 1,309

Fairview Independent (Pick 3)

Susie Howard ..... 625

Doug Campbell .... 600

Russell Independent School District (Pick three)

Sean M. Whitt ..... 76

Judy Justice Ledford ..... 82

John F. Jones ..... 75

Catlettsburg City Council

Pick Six

Rebecca Clere ..... 200

Rose Marcum ..... 203

Rex Castle ...... 199

Susan Campbell ..... 214

Tina Davenport Taylor ..... 192

Charles Salyers (Write in) ..... 27

Donald Rice Jr. (Write In) ..... 5

CARTER COUNTY

Amendment 1

Yes ..... 3,098

No ..... 3,364

Amendment 2

Yes ..... 4,201

No ..... 3,135

Judge-Executive

Brandon Burton (R) ..... 4,407

Dustin Howard (D) ..... 3,023

Duane Suttles (I) ..... 543

Property Value Administrator

Leslie Kiser-Roseberry (D) ..... 5,168

Clerk

Mike D. Johnston (D) ..... 5,621

Attorney

Brian Bayes (D) ..... 5,306

Sheriff

Jeff May (R) ..... 6,008

Eric Ross (D) ..... 1,954

Coroner

George Sparks (R) ..... 4,179

William Waddell (D) ..... 3,724

Magistrates

District 1:

Chris Huddle (R) ..... 835

Hunter Chase Buck (D) ..... 802

District 2:

Derrick McKinney (R) ..... 1,028

Morris Shearer (D) ..... 750

District 3:

Millard Cordle (R) ..... 828

Jack Steele (D) ..... 682

District 4:

Danny Joe Holbrook (R) ..... 922

Clifford "Sodbuster" Roe ..... 564

Jailer

R.W. Boggs (R) .... 4,958

Charles Kiser (D) ..... 2,785

School boards

2nd Educational District

Miranda Tussey ..... 1,267

5th Educational District

Christopher Perry ..... 768

Grayson Mayor

Fred Miller ..... 256

Troy Combs ..... 487

Olive Hill Mayor

Justin Dixon ..... 162

Jerry Callihan ..... 233

Constable 3rd District

Gary Shaffer (R) ..... 692

Johnny Gifford (D) 764

Constable 5th District:

Phillip Mason Blevins (R) ..... 846

William "Bill" Wilson Jr. (D) ..... 524

GREENUP COUNTY

(12,881 ballots)

Straight Party

Republican Party…..3,707

Democrat Party…..1,183

United States Senator

Rand Paul (R)…..8,899

Charles Booker (D)…..3,735

U.S. Representative (4th District)

Thomas Massie (R)…..9,056

Matthew Lehman (D)…..3,102

Ethan Keith Osborne (I)…..396

State Senator (18th District)

Robin Webb (D)…..7,537

State Representative (98th District)

Danny Bentley (R)…..9,972

Property Value Administrator

Tony Quillen…..10,015

Judge-Executive

Bobby Hall (R)…..8,977

Tom Clay (D)…..3,718

Attorney

Matthew Warnock (R)…..8,131

Mike Wilson (D)…..4,528

Clerk

Andrew Imel (R)…..8,932

Kim Fannin-Mullins (D)…..3,764

Sheriff

Matt Smith (R)…..10,336

Richard Diamond (D)…..2,313

Jailer

Larry Pancake (R)…..9,811

Leonard Cooper (D)…..2,752

District 1 Commissioner

Derrick Bradley (R)…..9,864

District 2 Commissioner

Lee Wireman (R)…..9,076

Irving Fannin (D)…..3,128

District 3 Commissioner

Earnie Duty II (R)…..8,449

Randy Ashley (D)…..3,909

Coroner

Neil Wright (R)…..10,253

Surveyor

Richard Howerton (W)…..N/A

District 1 Justice of the Peace

Bret Morris (D)…..2,242

District 1 Constable

William Gilbert (R)…..3,186

District 2 Justice of the Peace

Steven Potter (W)…..N/A

District 2 Constable

Justin Kenneth Taylor (R)…..2,905

District 3 Justice of the Peace

Brenda Martin (W)…..N/A

District 3 Constable

Steve Allen (R)…..3,180

Circuit Judge (20th)

Brian McCloud…..7,677

Family Court (20th)

Jeffrey Preston…..7,271

District Judge (20th)

Paul Craft…..7,286

Raceland Board of Education (top three)

Jeff Vance…..876

Sandra Loperfido…..834

Donald Rambo…..769

Joseph White…..664

Russell Board of Education (top three)

Sean Whitt…..2,801

Judy Ledford…..2,781

John Jones…..2,690

Bellefonte Mayor

Ryan Reames…..328

Thomas Bradley…..76

Bellefonte City Commission (top four)

Richard Dowdy…..310

Tony Womack…..298

Gene DiGiorgio…..274

Michael Keelin…..273

Maurice Oakley…..173

Flatwoods Mayor

Buford Hurley…..1,214

Raymond Roe…..847

Flatwoods City Council (top six)

Rosa Gullett…..1,282

Mark House…..1,208

Richard Lewis…..1,140

Ray Sloan…..1,195

Steven Tolliver II…..1,119

Louie Gabbard…..1,298

Greenup Mayor

Lundie Meadows…..253

Ronnie Large…..138

Greenup City Council (top six)

Bruce Mantz…..219

Jamie Gilliam…..182

Dee Hill…..179

Mark Harris…..222

Jeff Hurn…..166

Marty Stephens…..144

Phillip Doran…..114

Steven Branim…..110

Aaron Montgomery…..105

Raceland Mayor

Eddie Cumpton…..422

Caleb Blevins…..270

Raceland City Council (top six)

Stephanie Cook…..437

Tony Wilson…..436

Carlos Holbrook…..428

William Bare…..363

Ann Catlin…..345

Wayne Tackett…..334

Russell Mayor

Ron Simpson…..1,054

Russell City Council (top six)

Alice Kay Thompson…..822

Ruth Hopkins…..779

Don Fraley…..769

Vincenzo Fressola……761

Roy Parsons…..750

Butch Meadows…..721

Sissy Shaffer…..686

South Shore Mayor

Cheryl Moore…..128

Wayne Watkins…..122

South Shore City Commission (top four)

Kenneth Ratliff…..137

Paul Ramey…..131

Michael Mullins…..110

Donald Wireman…..107

Christopher Hook…..106

Marion Bennett…..82

Jeff Vansickle…..85

Worthington Mayor

Jason Flocker…..478

Mitchell Fetters Jr……110

Tim Mullins…..29

Worthington City Council (top six)

Cindy Lacks…..451

Jerry Flocker…..402

Brian Daniel…..384

Glenn Stephenson…..376

Forrest Evans…..346

James Cumpton…..343

Curta Niece…..312

Wurtland Mayor

Bobby Lee Reynolds…..178

Wurtland City Commission (top three)

Cindy Bays…..175

Tony Smith…..151

Travis Williams…..142

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes…..5,408

No…..5,105

Constitutional Amendment 2

Yes…..6,353

No…..5,348

