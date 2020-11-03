ASHLAND Republican Scott Sharp was victorious in the race for State Representative of the 100th District, beating incumbent Terri Branham Clark.
Based on unofficial results Tuesday, Sharp's votes totaled 10,502, while Clark drew 8,792 votes.
Sharp said his election to office is just the beginning.
“I’m happy, but now the big headache starts," he said. "I’ve got to go down there and do what I need to do."
Sharp, who has taught law enforcement technology at Ohio University Southern, is a retired special agent from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command with 22 years of service.
The Ashland native has a master’s degree from St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, and a master’s degree from Webster University, St. Louis, Missouri, in management. He now does contract aviation work. He and his wife have two children at home and two grown children.
Three areas of interest in his life are subjects he hopes to be involved with when in Frankfort.
“My background is in criminal justice. I was in the Army’s version of the FBI, so I want to get into the legal, criminal justice side of it," Sharp said. "My wife is a doctor, so I’d like to get involved with health and human services.
"Being a veteran is near and dear to my heart, so I’d like to get on the committee for that."