ASHLAND It looks like the Ashland City Commission will be seeing the return of three veterans to the seat and one newcomer, if unofficial tallies hold true.
According to figures released Tuesday evening by the Boyd County Clerk’s Office, commission newcomer Josh Blanton came in first place at the polls, with 18.38% of the field of seven listed on the ballot.
Results for write-in candidate Bernice Henry were not available as of Tuesday evening. It should be noted, 16,151 out of the 21,105 ballots were undercounted, which means not all four slots were filled out by voters or they were Boyd County voters not eligible to vote in the commission race.
Amanda Clark, a sitting commissioner seeking her fourth term, is currently polling at 16.74% of the vote, followed by the longest-serving commissioner Marty Gute at 16.4%. Cheryl Spriggs, who served three terms prior to a run for a state seat, appears to be returning with 15.95 % of the vote.
Spriggs appears to be in a comfortable fourth place, roughly 1,000 votes ahead of candidate Gerald Thompson.
Blanton said while he wants to “let it play out and see what the final results are,” he's happy with the showing.
“We ran a campaign that was based on information and passion for the city,” Blanton said. “It's good to see that's being rewarded.”
Clark said she was “very pleased with the results.”
“We had a great group of candidates and coming in second in that great slate is very encouraging to me,” Clark said. “I’m excited for what’s next.”
Gute, who faced a bitter battle for the commission, said his showing was a result of “running a positive campaign.”
“I try to look at the positives in our city,” Gute said. “I know we have some issues we face, but this looks like a great team.”
Spriggs said she felt “really good to work for the city to get things done.”
“I want to thank the people who made it possible, who entrusted me with serving them and this entire city,” Spriggs said.
Here's the breakdown as of Tuesday evening:
1. Blanton: 3,879
2. Clark: 3,533
3. Gute: 3,461
4. Spriggs: 3,367
5. Thompson: 2,363
6. Becky Miller: 2,339
7. Randy Memmer: 2,163
