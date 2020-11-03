CATLETTSBURG Republican Kevin Johnston, based upon the unofficial vote count Tuesday, has won the Boyd County Clerk’s race.
Early in the night, Johnston said he felt good about the number of votes he had seen, and was understandably anxious to see the final results.
“I really enjoy the process,” Johnston said. “I have been involved with it since I was 10 years old. I served as a page under the late Ron Cyrus, and my father served two terms as the PVA, so it has always been in my bloodline. It is something I have always enjoyed, and I have always been fascinated by politics.”
Before the unofficial results came in, Johnston said he had hopes for a victory, but he was thankful for the opportunity to get to know the people better, and hopes to be able to serve the people of Boyd County as their Clerk.
Later in the evening after the unofficial totals were in and showed a clear win for Johnston, he took the opportunity to make a statement.
“We pulled out a victory,” he said. “And I want to thank God for this opportunity and my lovely wife Kelly and my children for supporting me. And I also want to thank my family and friends for supporting me, and citizens of Boyd County for putting faith in me to step up and do a good job for them.”
Johnston said there are a lot of good people at the clerk’s office, and he is looking forward to great things in the future.