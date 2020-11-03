GRAYSON The GOP appears to have flipped the state house 96th district, according to unofficial tallies in Carter and Lawrence counties.
Unofficial numbers released Tuesday showed Republican challenger Patrick Flannery with a commanding lead over Democratic incumbent Kathy Hinkle in both counties, with a more than 2-1 margin.
In Lawrence County, Flannery received 4,483 of the vote, compared to Hinkle’s 2,398. Carter showed an even harder trouncing, with 8,105 votes in favor of Flannery against 3,306 for Hinkle.
Hinkle was first elected to the seat in 2018, after winning by a razor-thin margin against Republican Jill York, who held the office for 10 years.