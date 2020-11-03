Greenup and Lewis County Circuit Judge Bob Conley has won the race for 7th Supreme Court District justice against challenger Chris Harris.
Harris conceded the race in a post on his Facebook page.
Unofficial vote totals at press time with 89% of votes counted show Conley with 55% of the vote versus 45% for Harris.
It was a commanding lead Conley established early and held on to all evening.
Conley received about three-fourths of the votes in his home county of Greenup, racking up 12,396 votes to Harris’ 3,244, according to unofficial vote totals from the Greenup County clerk’s office.
“I’m looking forward to taking my eastern Kentucky values to Frankfort and representing the eastern Kentucky people as well as all Kentuckians on the Supreme Court," Conley said.
The 7th District includes Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence, Elliott, Rowan, Breathitt, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Rowan and Wolfe counties.
Conley has been circuit judge in Greenup and Lewis counties since he was elected in 2006 and before that was district judge since 1995.
Harris is an attorney and the state representative for the 93rd Kentucky state house district.
Harris and Conley were the two top vote-getters in the June 23 primary.
Conley will serve an eight-year term.
Harris declined to comment but sent a statement to The Daily Independent earlier Tuesday: “The Ashland Daily Independent has been a one-sided campaign tool for Bob Conley since he filed. Your coverage of the race has been anything but fair. From letting him give a bs explanation of his public reprimand in your original article about it, to covering his campaign rally/fundraiser as a news story, I can’t believe you could bring yourself to ask me for a reaction now. Journalism isn’t what it used to be.”