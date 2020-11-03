Election 2020

CATLETTSBURG After decades as a moist county, Boyd Countians said they were thirsty in Tuesday’s wet-dry election.
With the exception limited sales districts in Ashland and along the U.S. 60 corridor in the county, much of Boyd County proper is dry — until Tuesday.
According to the unofficial results — which included both the polling stations that voted Tuesday, early votes and absentee ballots received as of Tuesday — Boyd County voted overwhelmingly for a wet-county status, 67.97% to 32.03%. The raw numbers show 12,772 cast their votes in favor of the measure, and 6,020 who voted against it.
Boyd County Commissioner Keith Watts said he was pleased with the results because they could open up the county for more economic opportunities.
“I’ve had businesses call and ask if we were wet or dry. When I say moist, they say, ‘call us when you’re wet because we don’t want to count our drinks,’” Watts said. “We’re on I-64, we’re the first county coming into Kentucky from West Virginia and Ohio. Why not make it the first stop on the Bourbon Trail and make this a gateway?”
Watts said with so many young voters participating in this year’s election, he thinks that gave the wet vote a boost.
“A lot of them understood what we were trying to do,” Watts said.
In addition to the wet vote, two limited sales districts in Ashland — Moore and Central — voted yes to retain their status, thus allowing the city to continue to collect regulatory fees for alcohol sales. In theory, the city commission could opt to to go wet in this districts, but it’s unlikely since it would be giving up thousands of dollars in revenue.
The vote in Moore was 306 in favor of the status, 78 against. Moore had roughly the same margin — 156 yes to 55 no.
A random selection of voters at area polling stations in Boyd County showed the wets had more numbers than the dry votes.
Heather Wells cast her vote in favor of the wet vote at the Boyd County Community Center, citing economic benefits to access to spirits and beer.
“I think it will help with revenue sales and bring more things here to our community, to our county,” Wells said. “I absolutely voted yes because I think that it’s imperative for our development and our growth.”
At the Boyd Senior Center, Angela Clark said she voted yes so the county wouldn’t leave tax money on the table.
“We’re missing out on all kinds of tax money from them (drinkers) going across the bridge or down to Ashland and Ironton and stuff,” Clark said.
Dr. Mary Reams said her vote in favor of going wet is reflective of how she views the area’s struggles.
“I’ve been in Ashland for many, many years. I’ve seen the struggle and I think there are pros and cons either way. That doesn’t keep me up at night,” Reams said. “The way that I voted reflects the fact that we need whatever we can for growth, and I think that, once again, responsibly, that can be done as well ... much to my mother’s dismay.”
Ream’s mother wasn’t the only one to share dismay over a wet Boyd County. A few of the dry voters cited concerns about addiction in the community as their motivating factor for voting against the measure.
One woman, who will be anonymous to protect her privacy, said her struggles with drugs and alcohol in the past informed her decision to vote dry.
“Having been addicted to alcohol and drugs, I don’t think it’s good for the community,” the woman said.
Another voter, the aptly named Sherry Cordial, said while she’s been a lifelong teetotaler, she’s seen all too much the damage booze can do in a family.
“I had two that used both (drugs and alcohol). I’d just as soon not have either,” Cordial said. “I just don’t think it’s a good thing to have around.”