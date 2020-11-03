Voters in several Greenup County cities decided their city councils, based on unofficial results from Election Day.
In Flatwoods, the top six vote-collectors will take seats. As of Tuesday night, those were Buford Hurley, Rosa Gullett, Ray Sloan, Louie Gabbard, Steven Tolliver, Mark House and Jerald Hicks. Hurley gathered 2,070 votes.
The Greenup City Council will be comprised of Mark Harris, Ronnie Large, David Earl Black, Bruce Mantz, Jeff Hurn and Marty Stephens.
Raceland’s top six as of Tuesday night are Tony Wilson, Jackie Forrest-Artis, Eddie Cumpton, Carlos Holbrook, Annette Catlin and V. Wayne Tackett.
Russell’s city council, if the unofficial results hold, will consist of Ryan Biederman, Alice Kay Thompson, Clyde “Butch” Meadows, Roy Parsons, Vincenzo Fressola and Esther Shaffer. Ruth Hopkins was just two votes shy of Shaffer for the sixth spot, as of Tuesday.
In South Shore, the top four collectors of votes will serve on the council. Those are Kenneth Ratliff, Paul Ramey, Marion Bennett and Jeff Vansickle, as of Tuesday.
Forrest Evans, Cindy Lacks, James Cumpton, Glenn Stephenson, Brian Daniel and Jerry Lee Flocker landed on Worthington’s city council.
Wurtland’s city council’s four will be Bobby Reynolds, Tony Smith, Connie Crum and Cindy Bays.
In Boyd County, the city council of Catlettsburg will be Donald Wellman, William Guy, Billy Cornette, Becky Clere, Rex Castle and Tina Taylor.