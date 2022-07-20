Digital images and documents obtained by The Richmond Register have added more perspective to claims of abuse against longtime Eastern Kentucky University softball coach Jane Worthington.
In the past two weeks, many former players have spoken out publicly about their time at EKU — with both positive and negative views. The conversation was jumpstarted by Kaitlyn Young, who released a lengthy statement on Twitter in which she alleged Worthington and assistant coach Hayley Simms were mentally, verbally and physically abusive and did not provide players with proper nutrition.
"Our coach said she was 'tired of feeding losers,'" Young said in an online post to Twitter.
Since that post on July 4, The Register has spoken with 10 former players — some which attended the school as far back as the 1990s.
Most of them echoed the serious accusations made by Young, while also adding additional information.
On July 6, EKU released a statement indicating the school had launched an investigation. The Register can confirm that several of the former players who made allegations against Worthington — and also some ex-staff and administration — were interviewed by members of EKU's Human Relations Department.
The school, however, has provided no update or any insight into a timeline for a decision to be made about the direction of the program.
As the investigation continues, The Register continues to receive new information.
The family of a former player recently provided the newspaper with a copy of the 2021-2022 Eastern Kentucky University Softball player handbook along with a photo of an incident which former players have described as military-style hazing.
The image, which was reportedly taken last November, shows every member of the team holding a push-up position on the beach volleyball court behind Gertrude Hood Field while Sims sprayed them with water from a hose.
"It was cool outside, because it was later in the evening after practice, and then with the freezing water, so yeah it was pretty cold," Young said of the incident. "I was absolutely drenched and covered in sand and had to go to class after."
The exercise was part of the Colonel Challenge Week, according to Young.
Other activities included running a mile as a team with everyone holding a rope above their heads with one hand, hitting, fielding and weight room competitions, running the steps at Roy Kidd Stadium and also pulling a Jeep with a rope.
"All (those were) pretty valid things," Young said. "The beach volleyball court was just uncalled for."
The Register also obtained pictures of some of the meals allegedly provided to the players by the coaching staff, including sandwiches which appeared to be old and contain very little meat and no toppings.
The team's 12-page handbook featured strict rules/guidelines which some players claimed enforced an atmosphere of isolation and control within the program.
Former players accused Worthington of berating and belittling them on a regular basis while also telling them them had to lose weight.
“We stood at home plate and she told me I was too fat,” said Mary Hayden, who played at EKU in the late 1990s . “She told me I had to lose weight or I couldn’t play for her. I left the field crying.”
Players have accused Worthington of repeatedly threatening to remove their scholarships if they did not lose weight or play up to certain standards.
“There’s a line and she crosses it,” said Stacye Toups, who played at EKU from 2008-11. “It’s not tough love anymore. She doesn’t coach. She doesn’t guide. She doesn’t help make you better.”
The handbook addresses some of these topics.
Under the "Communication" section, it states: "When being coached or give constructive criticism, do not get defensive. We are pushing you to be a better athlete. It has nothing to do with who you are as a person or the value you have."
Under the "EKU Softball Standards and Expectations" section, it states: "Team stuff is team stuff. What happens on the team, stays on the team," and "Scholarship information is confidential between you, your parents and coach Worthington."
Under the "Practice" section, it states: "Playing softball for our program is a privilege that can be taken away."
The handbook also stated players who could not pass team's fitness test — 15/18 half gassers (sideline to sideline), a one-mile run on the track and a push-up/sit-up pyramid — at the start of each semester would be required to use practice time to "become fit, which would likely result in a lack of travel and or playing time."
After games, players were instructed to "take a knee in straight lines with everyone facing the coaches. Make direct eye contact with coaches. No sunglasses. Do not pick the grass, fiddle with your fingers and stare off in other directions. Pay attention!"
In between games of a doubleheader, the student-athletes were warned, "DO NOT talk to family, friends or fans. We still have more work to do."
In her original post on Twitter, Young claimed that in between games of a doubleheader earlier this year in Louisville against Bellarmine, players were not provided food and parents had to bring them snacks and drinks.
No phones were allowed at "ANY team meals or activities."
And after losses on the road, the student-athletes were told to "Hustle to the bus. Spend time reflecting on what you and we as a team can do to get better. Stay off your phone for at least 30 minutes."