ASHLAND Special Valentine’s Day greetings are available in musical form.
The Eastern Kentucky Harmonic Order, formerly known as the Singing Kernels, will deliver singing Valentines from Feb. 11-14.
Spokesman Brian Sparks said a quartet will perform two songs and deliver a rose and a box of candy for $50.
EKHO dates to 1989, when a group of men interested in barbershop harmony formed the KYOVA Sound Authority, which became the Singing Kernels. The group was part of the Cardinal District of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America, now the Barbershop Harmony Society, and later a part of the Johnny Appleseed District, winning many awards and competitions. Director Carl Taylor is a two-time gold medalist in the Senior Quartet division.
In 2021, members voted to change the name to Eastern Kentucky Harmonic Order, or EKHO, and they joined the Society for the Preservation and Propagation of Barbershop Quartet Singing in the United States as its seventh lodge.
To order a singing Valentine, call (606) 923-0934 or 571-9020. For more information, email Bbshopcarl@yahoo.com or ekhochorus.com. Details are available on the group’s Facebook page.