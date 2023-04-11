IRONTON King's Daughters announced an EKG screening to help identify things to know about heart health, including cholesterol levels, blood sugar, blood pressure and blood oxygen.
The EKG screening is today from 2 to 6 p.m. at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene at 2318 S. Fourth Street.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the press release.
The EKC screening may uncover changes in your heart's electrical activity that could reveal certain heart conditions, stated the release.
Call (606) 408-9304 to schedule an appointment, which is required.
Visit kingsdaughtershealth.com for more information.