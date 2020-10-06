The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced eight new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.
A 69-year-old female is in hospital isolation. Six females, ages 58, 83, 53, 19, 63 and 49, are each in home isolation. A 19-year-old male is in home isolation.
Boyd County’s case count stands at 543 — 415 have recovered. There have been 12 deaths.
Greenup County’s health department reported seven new cases on Tuesday — four males, ages 55, 12, 53 and 86, and three females, ages 36, 59 and 41, tested positive.
There have been 483 positive cases in Greenup County, including 114 active.
Carter County’s total, through Monday night, was 231.