The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced eight additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.
Each of the following patients is in home isolation: five females, ages 19, 13, 41, 34 and 6; and three males, ages 21, 58 and 69.
Boyd County’s tally stands at 311, including 226 recoveries. The total cases for the month of September is 65.
Greenup County’s health department reported two new cases on Tuesday. A 71-year-old female and a 5-month-old girl are each in home isolation.
There were no new cases involving Oakmont Manor residents or employees. In all, 32 residents and 25 employees have tested positive.
Greenup County has seen 285 positive tests in all.
The Carter County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the county’s tally to 134 — 114 have recovered. Sixteen are in home isolation.