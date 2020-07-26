A pair of local health departments announced additional cases of the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Boyd County’s tally moved to 144 with the addition of two patients — a 27-year-old male and a 60-year-old female — on Saturday and another six on Sunday. Sunday’s cases involved three females, ages 45, 51 and 8 and three males, ages 85, 84 and 36. The 84-year-old male is in hospital isolation. The other seven are in home isolation.
Greenup County reported four new cases involved a 27-year-old male, an 8-year-old male, a 27-year-old female and a 5-year-old female. They were reported to be in home isolation, and they’re not travel-related cases.
There are 25 active cases — of 68 total — in Greenup County, according to the health department.
Carter County has reported at least 80 cases of the novel coronavirus.