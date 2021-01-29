ASHLAND Teachers and school support staff have waited a long time to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, and Friday, it was their turn.
About 1,000 educators from Ashland, Boyd County and Fairview districts came to First Christian Church on Winchester Avenue to get the first of two shots of the Moderna vaccine. About 1,200 educators in the Greenup County, Raceland-Worthington, Russell and Carter County districts are scheduled for inoculations Saturday.
The teacher vaccinations are a key step in getting the pandemic under control, according to Kayla Murphy, director of distant care for King’s Daughters Medical Center. “From a health standpoint, teachers are around a lot of kids, other people and groups,” she said. Getting them inoculated will decrease their chances of contracting the virus and passing it on to others.
Those getting the vaccine included teachers, aides, administrators, kitchen staff, bus drivers, custodians and maintenance workers.
Murphy was part of a team of about 50 from King's Daughters who greeted educators at the door, registered them and whisked them to a large hall set up with vaccination stations, in a fast-moving process designed to maximize the number of shots and keep people appropriately distanced.
“We’ve never done a vaccination clinic this big,” Murphy said.
The well-choreographed process included a 15-minute post-shot sitdown in the church sanctuary, a precaution in case of rare but serious allergic reactions.
Educators are relieved to finally receive the vaccinations. “I'm excited to do it for our community, our families and our students because it brings us one step closer to getting back in the classroom with kids every day,” said Bethanie Hale, who teaches fourth grade at Ponderosa Elementary School in the Boyd County system.
She and her own two kids will be safer, too, she said.
“I was leery at first, but I felt it was the best thing to do to get things back to normal,” said Julie Profitt, coordinator of the family resource center at Summit and Cannonsburg elementaries.
Profitt believes vaccinations will make schools and children safer, and getting one is the way she can help.
“I’m not so much worried about my own health, but I work with special needs kids a lot, and there are parents and grandparents,” she said.
King's Daughters Medical Center staffers volunteered to work their shifts at the clinic and some of them said getting people vaccinated makes kids safer — including their own — and gets them closer to a full-time return to in-person classes.
“I have elderly parents and my son is 13 and he can't get the vaccine yet, so it’s important for all of us as soon as possible to get vaccinated so we can spread immunity through the community,” said Tonia Hall, a practice manager at King's Daughters.