HUNTINGTON The Huntington Museum of Art’s next Fourth Tuesday series will mark Earth Day.
The EcoArts Festival, set for 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, will include vendors, food trucks and a botanical printmaking activity.
All vendors have a uniquely eco-friendly approach to their artmaking. They include:
Abby the Photosynthesizing Farmer — reusable “unpaper” towels, face cloths, and reversible twisted totes.
Treehuggers Workshop — a woodworker who uses reclaimed wood.
The Ruffly Buffalo — home decor items made from upcycled jewelry.
CeCe Circle — one-of-a-kind bags made from reused and repurposed textiles and notions.
The Wooden Pixel — wooden rings.
Levi Simkins — altered, upcycled clothing.
North River Art — quilts and tapestries made from plastic bags.
Domenica Queen — art and home goods made from upcycled plastic.
LezBake — vegan baked goods.
Sa-Rai Robinette — eco-friendly printmaking.
Julia Conley — eco-printed wearables and home goods.
Chrissy’s Creations — home decor and clothing made with upcycled materials.