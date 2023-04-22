HUNTINGTON The Huntington Museum of Art’s next Fourth Tuesday series will mark Earth Day.

The EcoArts Festival, set for 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, will include vendors, food trucks and a botanical printmaking activity.

All vendors have a uniquely eco-friendly approach to their artmaking. They include:

Abby the Photosynthesizing Farmer — reusable “unpaper” towels, face cloths, and reversible twisted totes.

Treehuggers Workshop — a woodworker who uses reclaimed wood.

The Ruffly Buffalo — home decor items made from upcycled jewelry.

CeCe Circle — one-of-a-kind bags made from reused and repurposed textiles and notions.

The Wooden Pixel — wooden rings.

Levi Simkins — altered, upcycled clothing.

North River Art — quilts and tapestries made from plastic bags.

Domenica Queen — art and home goods made from upcycled plastic.

LezBake — vegan baked goods.

Sa-Rai Robinette — eco-friendly printmaking.

Julia Conley — eco-printed wearables and home goods.

Chrissy’s Creations — home decor and clothing made with upcycled materials.

