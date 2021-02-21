MEADS Charlie Hall and Andy Moore had their work cut out for them: opening a restaurant in the wake of ice storms that crippled the county.
They got it done, however, and opening day this past Tuesday at Log Cabin BBQ and Seafood brought a swarm of hungry smoked-meat enthusiasts for what is for now a drive-through only eatery.
The partners have installed the business in the building that recently housed Sheila's Primitives at the of a slope in the 8300 block of Midland Trail.
Long-time Boyd Countians will remember the building once housed the Log Cabin Restaurant. Other than the name, the new business is entirely unconnected and the menu is completely different, Hall said.
Getting it up and running took about three months of planning and work, with final permitting only completed a day or so before opening, Hall said.
Like much of Boyd County, the Meads Station area, including their building, has endured some power outages. Electricity was restored to their building early last week. Hall himself went without electricity at his home for three days.
Hall and Moore are partners in the business. Moore, a chef who has owned and operated several restaurants in the area, does most of the cooking. Hall is in charge of building chores and is honing his own kitchen skills, which before entering the food service business were confined to back yard barbecues and the like.
They serve smoked pork, pulled pork, brisket and smoked beef, among others, on the land side of the menu. Seafood includes fish, shrimp, oysters, scallops and frog legs. They have side dishes, too.
All the food is prepared on site.
"We do it all there. We smoke meat all night long," Hall said.
The drive-through is open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and the store is closed Sundays. When the pandemic is under control, the partners hope to open for on-site dining, Hall said.
You can call them at (606) 331-1037.