ASHLAND A woman from eastern Kentucky has released a book about her life as a child in a family heavy on boys.
“Brothers Five and Little Ole Me” by Ruby Robinson Mayo of Martin — a town in Floyd County — is a memoir.
The idea to write it came when Mayo, a longtime elementary school teacher, learned her students were entertained by stories she told about growing up in the hollers of eastern Kentucky. She shared her stories during the class Story Time.
The 220-page book, which Mayo dedicated to her family, was published by Dorrance Publishing Co. of Pittsburgh. The company has an online book store where the book may be purchased for $24, hardback, or $19, ebook.
The bookstore is at dorrancepressroom.com.