HUNTINGTON Multi-Dove Award winning and Grammy nominated recording artists The Nelons will perform at 10:30 a.m. April 4 at Trinity Church of God, 2688 Third Ave.
The Nelons, who are members of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, have been singing hit songs, bridging the traditional sounds of Gospel music with contemporary influences, for decades.
The group, who has enjoyed much success as a part of the prestigious Gaither Homecoming Tour and Video Series, earned the 2017 Gospel Music Association’s Dove Award for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year for their hit release, “When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace.” Most recently, The Nelons released "Peace At Last" on the Daywind Music label. This latest recording has already produced another Top 10 radio hit for the group. The single, “Jordan,” is playing at radio stations nationwide.
For more information about the Huntington performance, call (304) 522-7313 or visit www.trinitychog.org or www.thenelons.com.