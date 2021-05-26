GRAYSON Two East Carter High School students nominated and hosted an award celebration Friday for the founder of Zoom, who received Reach the World’s Cronkite Award.
Senior McClain Dyer and freshman Brody Shearer were among the four student winners selected to nominate and award Eric S. Yuan, CEO and Founder of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. as he received Reach the World’s 2021 Cronkite Award for Excellence in Storytelling.
East Carter students spent time researching Yuan and Cronkite, making note of similarities in their work, teacher Aundra Shearer explained. Both used technology to better to create a better world and seeing those connections helped add value to what the students have been studying in her class. The students were learning they can take an idea and change the world.
Friday’s celebration included classrooms from across the nation. Dyer and Brody Shearer co-hosted the event and nominated Yuan. Both students were also able to ask Yuan a question of their own.
The East Carter students were selected via an essay contest in a digital slideshow format in April.
Students across the nation transitioned from in-person classes to virtual, many through Zoom, which brought the company and Yuan into the limelight.
"Mr. Yuan is an amazing person and leader in the field of technology," said Brody Shearer. "I was honored to get the opportunity to thank him in person and nominate him for this award. His interests in math, engineering and business really connect with me."
To honor Yuan, hundreds of students from classrooms from across the nation joined the celebration the two Raiders co-hosted on the Zoom platform.
Reach the World gives its Cronkite Award out annually in rememberance of journalist Walter Cronkite, who chaired Reach the World’s Advisory Board until he passed in 2009. The Cronkite award is given to those who “are using the transformative power of communications to build an educated, compassionate, and globally competent citizenry,” the organization stated in a press release.
The non-profit works to connect travelers and volunteers to classrooms from kindergarten to 12th grade, accoring to its website, reachtheworld.org.
"Reach the World makes the benefits of travel accessible to classrooms, inspiring students to become curious, confident global citizens. Enabled by our digital platform, classrooms and volunteer travelers explore the world together," the organization’s website says.
The goal is to help students and educators more globally competent "who will succeed in and steward the 21st Century global community," the website states.
East Carter has experienced the value of the program.
"Zoom and Reach the World enhanced my global knowledge and helped me connect what I learned in class to what is going on in the world around me," said Dyer.
Aundra Shearer said her classroom has been traveling via Reach the World for three years. The students have visited Antarctica, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand. She said the experience has opened students eyes to culture and the importance of traditions throughout the world as well as how business is conducted in other countries.
The program allows the students to connect with a college age student traveling abroad, Aundra Shearer explained. The class is able to select its traveler based on what they are studying, how it relates to the classroom’s studies and where they would like to explore.
“We call it packing our virtual suitcases," Aundra Shearer said. "My students have really bought into the program."
The teacher explained that the program and opportunity was all made possible via the GOAL grant through KEDC and Kentucky Power.
East Carter is seeing the program’s value go beyond the classroom and global literacy. In addition to the honor of awarding Yuan, Aundra Shearer said four students have an internship opportunity from their work with the program. Two East Carter seniors and two former East Carter seniors are able to apply to a City Bank global awareness internship based in New York where they would learn about global business.
Aundra noted the opportunities significance for the four applying and hopes more opportunities are down the road for her students as they explore the world from their classroom in Grayson.
