CANNONSBURG Those looking for employment and those looking for employees met at the East Coast Job-Jam at Camp Landing on Saturday.
Jobbank Director Renee Parsons, who organized the event, said the intent was not only to be a resource for local businesses and jobseekers, but also to attract enough interest for the national event to keep it local, instead of possibly losing it to a larger city. Included in the event were booths from employers as diverse as KDMC and the DEA, and a kids’ job fair for entrepreneurs 17 and younger.
“The Acton Children’s Business Fair is a national model and is something you apply for a year in advance,” she said. “And we are the second one to be held in the state of Kentucky.”
Children entrepreneurs recognized were Renee Bakes, Bedazzled Beauties, and Catastrotea. Abby Cordle, 15, has been baking for 12 years, and has cookies, cupcakes and cakes she makes through Renee Bakes; Naomi Cunningham, 9, with her two sisters Esther, 7, and Suzanna, 4, make jewelry, necklaces and bracelets for Bedazzled Beauties; and Catastrotea’s Sidney Sammons, 17, makes catnip tea for both human and cat consumption.
Parsons said of the young entrepreneurs provided as business plan and at the Acton Business Fair they will connect with possible investors.
Additional, the concept of a “second chance” for those who have experienced drug addiction, and how they can overcome its devastating effects and re-enter the workforce and society were discussed during the event.
Hannah Burns, a business partner at KDMC, was on hand at the job fair and shared information about employment opportunities at KDMC.
“We have a whole team of recruiters that handles all of the positions at the hospital.” Burns said. “We wanted to come out to Job Jam to let people know that we are looking for people who want to get into the workforce. We have a lot of positions to offer, and not just clinical. “Of course, some positions require a degree or a certificate, but we always have positions in food service, housekeeping and valet parking attendants.”