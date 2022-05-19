GRAYSON An East Carter High School student was transported by ambulance to King's Daughters Medical Center after a reaction to a vape brought to school.
Carter County Superintendent Dr. Paul Green said the student is fine, but had a reaction of some sort to what was in the vape. The incident is under investigation by local law enforcement and school administrators.
Green could not share the details of the investigation as it is ongoing and is possible to involve disciplinary actions.
Green was able to share that the students were placed in "soft lockdown" while the student was given medical attention. The superintendent explained that was for the protection of the student having the medical issue and others. The lockdown continued as interviews and searches were conducted.
Vapes are a problem in all school districts that is difficult to deal with, said Green.
"They bring them in, we don't know what's in them," he said.
There are dangers beyond nicotine, said Green. Other drugs and substances can be put in the vapes that can be dangerous. Green hopes students will understand the risks and dangers after a situation like Thursday.
"The safety of our students is of the utmost importance across the district," a social media post from the district stated. "We ask that parents and guardians discuss the dangers of vaping with their children."