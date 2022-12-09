GRAYSON Schools on the east end of Carter County dismissed early on Friday due to the predicted large funeral procession for Duane Suttles, city clerk of Grayson and longtime firefighter.
Carter County Superintendent Paul Green said the city was expecting 80-some fire trucks to join the procession anticipated to come through town around 2:30 to 3:00 — around the same time as typical school dismissal.
Green said the decision was made not just out of traffic flow concerns but out of respect to Suttles and his service.
According to the superintendent, the options were to keep children at schools well past their dismissal time to allot for the procession or to dismiss early due to busing logistics.
Green said while the procession only occurred around two schools on the east side, it was best to dismiss East Carter High School, Middle School, Prichard Elementary, Heritage Elementary and Star Elementary at 1 p.m.
Suttles passed away Dec. 3 and his services were held at the First Church of Christ in Grayson. Burial was to follow at Cribbs Hill Cemetery with full firefighter honors.