GRAYSON East Carter High School was recognized as a 2022 School of Excellence Winner on Monday for its part in the Kentucky Goes to College program that aims to increase the number of first-generation and low-income families to pursue higher education.
“We know that the college application process is challenging to navigate, especially for first-generation college-goers and students from low-income families,” ACT CEO Janet Godwin said. “The efforts from our American College Application Campaign collaborators and educators are making a substantial difference, helping high schoolers in communities across the country. Their efforts help inspire students to discover and fulfill their full potential.”
East Carter was one of 23 schools selected nationally by the American College Application Campaign (ACAC) for the award — and was the only selection from Kentucky.
The award is given based on demonstrated commitment to student success and serving as exemplary models for their state’s college application campaign.
“There could not be a more critical time for us all to support students and educators, and the remarkable reach of this year’s application campaigns demonstrates the value and strength of these collaborations,” ACAC Director Lisa King said. “As students continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic, we must do all we can to remove the barriers they tell us they have to accessing the education opportunities that are right for them. We are extremely proud of this year’s School of Excellence awardees, as they are true examples of how communities can work together to help students succeed.”
ACAC serves 4.2 million students, and 7.3 million applicants have been submitted since ACAC’s start in 2005.