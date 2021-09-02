ASHLAND Whenever a water pipe bursts in the city of Ashland, everyone knows — sometimes the water geysers out of the water, like the Old Faithful of aged pipes, other times it’ll flood out a street corner.
The taps run dry — with water, either you have it or you don’t.
A sewer line, on the other hand, is a bit more subtle, according to Utilities Director Mark Hall. It can leak and leak and leak, but most of the time people can get commodes to flush regardless of what’s happening on the street.
With the rare exception of the recent sink hole on Greenup Avenue, a faulty sewer line rarely leads to a spectacular public display.
“Sewer is easily overlooked,” Hall said. “One reason is our collection is in a little better shape than our water distribution center. Then there’s the fact that when something goes, we have to work through it and it doesn’t disrupt service like a water main break.”
As City Manager Mike Graese has said, the four-headed beast of utilities is water distribution, water treatment, waste water treatment and waste water collection. For about the past year, The Daily Independent has taken readers behind the scenes to check out what’s going on with each of these beasts — this article marks the final leg in that journey.
Pushing 4 million gallons of waste water on a dry day and up to 25 million gallons during a good rain through 12 pump stations, the system is integral in getting dirty water from the home and office to the water treatment plant.
Long time in service
Waste Water Collection director Bruce Worthington has worked in the department for more than 30 years — he’s fixed lines and monitored the pump stations day-in and day out. A bit soft-spoken, he tells it like it is with a friendly smile.
“You know, when you tell people you’ve made a career in sewer, they kind of look at you funny,” Worthington said. “But you know, this type of work requires a lot of math and qualifications. You need a bachelor’s degree or a nine-year equivalent to get a class IV operator’s license. Even with the degree, you still need to dig a ditch for a year before they’ll let you sit for the exam.”
As long as Worthington has been in service, the pump stations — really, his passion in the operation — are even older. One station heading up toward Westwood was built in the 1950s — the updated station has a plaque dating it to the 1960s.
In an ideal world, there would be no pumps — City Engineer Steve Cole could just as easily design a system based on gravity (because crap does roll down hill) and call it a day. But due to eastern Kentucky topography, that isn’t the case. So the pumps are a way to get the sewage from the low spots and help it along in the system into the waste water treatment plant.
Each pump station in the system has its own tasks and challenges — and changes in the lay out can affect the service life. Graese said the 29th Street sewer project is a great example — in that project, the combined sewer system (rain plus waste) was separated into two distinct lines. One line would go to the overflow pumps that send rain water directly into the Ohio River, the other would send waste to the treatment plant.
That cut 4 million gallons during a rain event through that line down to only a couple hundred thousands for heading to the plant, Hall said.
Worthington said there’s two type of pump wells — a dry pump and a wet pump.
And when we’re talking wells, we’re talking deep — a newspaper reporter learned that during the tour when his cigarettes fell out of his top pocket and dropped 36 feet into the abyss.
A dry well is what it sounds like — it’s dry. The sewer pipe will bring the waste water in through a grinder (which chews up the solid bits) or a main bar screen (which catches the solids, akin to a sink drain catcher). It then goes into the pump, which sends it on down the line — this might happen two or three times before it reaches the plant, Cole said.
“We’re trying to get away from piggy backing on the system,” he said.
A wet well is similar, but it fills with waste water and pumps are submerged in a pond of black muck, with a putrid smell that burns the untrained nose.
When Hall (who worked at the sewer plant earlier in his career) and Worthington were starting out in the city, there was two switches for the pumps — on and off. Now, the pumps are what are called “variable speed.”
Think about a sump pump in a crawl space. There’s some real basic, cheap ones on the market that will push the water out, but if there’s no water running through it, they burn up. One may run those in case of an emergency. Then there’s the other ones that will run when needed, typically a permanent fixture in a hole the ground.
These are essentially the city’s sump pumps — however, they have to run constantly, Worthington said.
“If they don’t have water going through the system at all times, hydrogen sulfide builds up,” Worthington said. “That’s corrosive and will eat away iron and concrete.”
Another point of interest in the wet wells is how they install the pumps — instead of draining the system, they use a hoist to lift the hunk of metal down into the well. The outflow pipe and the pump have lips at a slight cant, which allows the two surfaces to mate, forming a gasket. Even if the seal isn’t perfect, it’ll seal with the help of solids.
Challenges
Within the sewage system, it’s remarkable what the pumps will pass through. Hall recalled seeing chunks of bricks — literal bricks — winding up at the sewage plants. Just because it’s happened doesn’t mean it should. The city has asked citizens to not flush bricks down their commode.
However, it’s more commonplace waste that has done damage to the system. Years ago, Worthington recalled grease was a particular scourge over near the mall.
“They were pouring hot grease down the drain and it was hot enough to get out to the system,” he said. “The problem is, it would congeal in the system. It got to the point where we had a man hole lift up out of the street because there was so much grease in there.”
The city was able to work with the restaurants, who had every good reason to install grease traps, Hall said.
“If you’re doing good business on Friday, Saturday nights, you don’t want to shut down because the sewer has backed up through your drains,” he said. “It costs the city money to fix it, but it costs the businesses money as well.”
Wet wipes are essentially the bane of Worthington’s job. During the course of the tour of the pump stations, Worthington reiterated that just because the package states they’re flushable doesn’t mean they’re actually flushable.
“They catch on the side of the pipes and over time they build up,” he said. “We’ve had to go through and unclog pipes that were filled with them.”
Feminine hygiene applicators are also an issue — a cursory look into a wet-well will reveal a layer of the plastic products floating at the top.
“You can just about walk on them,” Worthington said.
Keeping the sewage flowing is a 24-hour-a-day, 7-day-a-week job. Remember those bar strainers? Whether it’s Easter, Christmas or the Fourth of July, somebody has to go down into that pit several times a day to scrap the debris off and haul it out in a bucket.
A perfect check of the system with no problems that need fixing takes at least half a work day, Worthington said.
Each type of well has its upsides and its downsides, Worthington said. On the one hand, a dry well is easier to work, as there is gallons upon gallons of sewage to work around. On the other hand, a wet well takes up less space.
All around these pump stations, Worthington has old pumps, brackets and hoists stashed away. Making do with what you got is kind of his motto.
“You pay taxes, so I think you should get your money’s worth out of each piece of equipment,” he said. “We try to maximum our use out of everything we got.”
Cole chimed in: “If you save nickels, you end up with dollars.”
Worthington replied, “There isn’t too many nickels anymore in this business.”
One way to save a few nickels is in the grease battle. After testing all these newfangled industrial grade degreases, Worthington said he and his crew have found the best weapon against grease can be found at your local grocery store.
“We use Dawn,” he said. “We’ve tried everything and we’ve found it’s the best thing around. It’s hard to beat it.”
Improvements
For years, the Ashland City Commission has squirreled away funds to build a new sewer plant — even with a delay due to COVID, designs are in the works. While it might seem a little backwards to the outside observor, Hall said the city wants to first address the waste water collection system before undergoing the major plant over all.
“We need to update the sewer systems first, because then we can figure out the flow that will be going to the new plant,” Hall said. “Whenever you build a new plant, you have to account for growth and use in the system. But what you don’t want is to build a Lexington-sized plant, then update the sewer system and find out you don’t need that kind of capacity.”
In order to tackle that update, the city has undertaken a few different strategies. One example is the 29th Street project. Other projects undertaken include pump replacement, relining the sewer pipes (which is less intrusive) and updating the control systems at the pump stations, Hall said.
Pump replacements are already under way — the commission in recent months have voted to get these newfangled Flygt pumps, which can pass through more solid materials.
At one of the stations, Worthington works a hoist to lift up one of the new pumps. He points inside the pipe.
“You see that space there in there? In the other ones, you have these splines go to the bottom of the pipe. This one has a space. That makes it more streamlined and it can pass more through,” he said. “It’s less hard on the motors.”
One pump station shown to The Daily Independent already has new piping, pump and all digital controls in place. Other stations are still in the analog age, while others are in between — working with 30 year old pipes and state-of-the art computer controls.
Another improvement coming down the pike is moving away from the leap frog system of pumping sewer from one station to the next and giving it a straight shot to the sewer plant, said Cole. The less flow going through, the less wear and tear on the system.
Another improvement in the works is to automate the bar screens. The idea is to have a grate that moves like a conveyor belt — as it moves up, it dumps debris into a dumpster. Cole said they’re still looking at designs on that.
Checking out what other jurisdictions have done with their various utilities and building relationships with them is paramount to building better infrastructure in Ashland, Graese said.
“Our utility guys can meet with a salesman and hear about the next improvement. Anything looks good on a PowerPoint. But how it works in the field can be a whole different story,” Graese said. “When Mark, Steve and I go tour these places in other cities, we bring along guys like Bruce here, because they’re working on it on the day-to-day. They know what to ask and we find out from the people who have to work with the equipment on a day-in-day-out basis what works and what they wish was done differently.”
With all the slated improvements, there still needs to be people to troubleshoot and fix problems as they arise. Sewer work, like any work in the utilities, needs both a strong back and a strong mind — however, Hall said a potential issue coming up is the lack of young people filling those positions.
“I go to conferences and I see the same people there, just with grayer hair,” Hall said. “That’s a challenge for the entire waste water industry — retaining people and finding people who are interested in this field is an impending issue coming down the pike.”
(606) 326-2653 |
Things that do not go down the drain
Bruce Worthington, the director of Wastewater Collection, said every citizen can do their part in maintaining the health of the sewer system. Here are items that should never been flushed down the drain or shoved into a gutter:
• Grease
• Gasoline
• Motor Oil
• Wet Wipes
• Tampons
• Grass clippings
• Leaves
The Ashland Utilities
Did you miss out on other explanations on the various utilities in Ashland? Here’s the other articles so you can find them online (dailyindependent.com, search headline):
Waste Water Treatment: “Waste by the wayside” Published March 1, 2021.
Water Distribution: “Pipe Dream” Aug. 22, 2020
Water Treatment Plant: ‘No muss, no fuss’ July 18, 2020