GRAYSON The Grayson Gallery & Art Center, Inc., will present its annual “Celebrate the Earth” art show and sale in recognition of Earth Day festivities during the monthly F!nal Fr!day Art Walk.
A free opening reception for artists and the public will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, featuring works of dozens of artists from across the region, said Dan Click, gallery director.
Seventy-five works of drawing, painting, sculpture, mixed media, photography, assemblage, collage and more will be on display, Click said.
“In addition, an area will be set up for showcasing several pieces of art created by the 15 female participants in a group of workshops titled ‘Healing Through Nature and Art; An Integration of Mindfulness and Creative Expression,’ which took place over four sessions in the gallery and out in nature, and was funded by an ‘Art Meets Activism’ grant from the Kentucky Foundation for Women,” he said. “The project was organized and facilitated by lead artist Amanda Grigsby, licensed mental health therapist and head of the Upward Spiral Alliance group.”
As usual, visitors will have the chance to vote for their favorite piece for the People’s Choice award, one of three $50 cash prizes to be given. Also to be awarded will be the GGAC Board Choice and the Brandon Click Memorial award. Announcements and awards will be presented at 7:30 p.m.
Live music will be provided by the Chuck Robertson Project featuring Tim Preston and Mia Catelin, as well as fiddle player Shirley Seim, Click said.
Catering by Laura will supply light refreshments throughout the evening with legal beverages available.
Coming up at the GGAC will be the next Second Saturday Music and Art Shindig being planned for the series featuring “Garaoke,” hosted by Gary Kesling, an evening of karaoke singing by anyone who wants to grab the microphone and step up to the GGAC Stage, on May 13 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The annual Grayson Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Grayson Memory Days” will be May 25 through 28 and, as a part of the event, the GGAC will host the Carter County Poetry Society from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 25 for poetry readings by members of the group. Also planned for the festivities is a Student Art show, with works by both East and West Carter’s High School art students for the annual Carter County Schools exhibit.
Click said the display is set to open during the F!nal Fr!days festivities on May 26. June will bring the annual Pride in the Arts event, “ARTiCON,” with an opening reception planned for June 30.
For more information, contact Click by emailing graysongallery@gmail.com.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.