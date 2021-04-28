GRAYSON Artists will celebrate Earth Day at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center’s F!nal Fr!day opening reception, scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Friday.
The “Celebrate the Earth, Appalachia!” exhibit offers a special focus on handmade items from more than 25 artists from eastern Appalachia, gallery director Dan Click said. More than 60 pieces of art will include assemblage, collage, mixed media, mosaics, gourd art, sculpture and fiber art, as well as earth-themed paintings and photographs.
Art by the students of Valerie Everman in the newly named “Doug Anglin Art Education Program,” funded by the Anglin Family Trust will also be on display back in the Kids Korner, Click said.
The public may vote for the “People’s Choice” award; the GGAC Board Choice and the Brandon Click Memorial award will be presented during an awards and announcements ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Each of the three awards is worth $50.
Click said during the program, he will have news about The Local Crowd, un upcoming crowd-funding campaign set for Saturday.
“(This) will be the very first public appeal for donations from local supporters to both enhance and expand the Grayson Gallery’s current programs and to fund future sustainability of the 501c3, non-profit corporation,” Click said.
Live music will be by they Charleston trio Three’s Company Blues, playing classic covers and blues/rock-style originals. The band won first place in the 2020 Huntington Blues Society’s sixth annual Blues Challenge. The band will represent West Virginia in the 2022 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, competing with artists from all over the world.
Also during the reception, henna tattoos will be offered by Miranda Knipp and refreshments will be from Snowies Food Truck outside the gallery. Discount coupons for meals will be available from gallery volunteers.
Art will remain on display through the end of May as the featured work on exhibit when the gallery is open during the 50th anniversary of the annual Grayson Memory Days, which is scheduled for May 27-30.
For more information, email Click at graysongallery@gmail.com.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.