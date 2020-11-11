Caleb Hammond of Flatwoods set his sights high. He began the process years ago to work toward earning the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank possible in the Boys Scouts of America. The rank and honor requires a lot of dedication to reach, something which only about 4% of scouts have earned since its inception in 1911.
“You have to be in scouting for a certain length of time,” Hammond said. “Different ranks have a different length of time before you can ‘rank up.’ And you have to serve in leadership positions in your troop, too. You just can’t get it; you have to live the scout code in your life and tell how you live it in your life.”
Hammond said a potential Eagle Scout can write to the organization and list his leadership activities, but the organization also does their own research. Scouting officials will talk to teachers and other members of the community to determine what the scout has accomplished. The Boy Scouts spoke to Hammond’s teachers on several occasions, determining his leadership “footprint” with things such as his leadership in his high school (Russell) marching band and other activities at school.
“This is my sixth year in the Boy Scouts,” the Russell High School senior said. “And I have been in the Cub Scouts since the first grade.”
Scouting has been a central part of Hammond’s life for 11 years and he said he has always enjoyed its positive benefits. Hammond earned 45 merit badges in that time and said earning each comes with different challenges and rewards. Earning the Eagle Scout rank, Hammond said, is perhaps the greatest challenge for a scout. There is a total number of merit badges needed for the rank, but it isn’t simply about volume or numbers. There are also merit badges that are specific to the rank that must be earned and the scout will need to earn at least 11 of the badges from that specific list.
“From day one in scouting you begin working on the different merit badges you will need. In my first summer camp I earned badges I would need and every year I earned more,” he said. “This year is when I really started with the project, after I had earned the badges.”
And as a testament to his dedication to community and country (definitely Eagle Scout hallmarks), Hammond decided his project for the rank of Eagle Scout would be centered around United States Veterans.
“I commissioned a bronze statue,” Hammond said of the project. “The statue is of a Battlefield Cross, to be placed at the Greenup War Memorial. The statue itself is surrounded by a hexagonal granite memorial. On the front it has a dedication to honor those who lost their lives in battle and the other five sides represent the five branches of the military.”
Hammond designed the memorial statue, and a family member, Wayne Hyde, was the artist who made it. Jason Bailey at Bailey Granite was consulted about and built the hexagonal structure.
A Battlefield Cross is made up of boots, an upright gun, dog tags and a helmet. It is used as a marker on the battlefield for a soldier who was killed in battle. The statue at the Greenup War Memorial has special relevance to Hammond because the boots were molded from combat boots worn by his great uncle, Retired Command Sargent Major Frank Hammond, while he served in Iraq. The helmet is molded from the helmet worn by retired Master Sargent Tony Floyd, who is a member of the Ashland Police Department. Floyd wore the helmet during two tours in Iraq and two tours in Kyrgyzstan. So, the memorial is not only a testament of gratitude to servicemen and women everywhere, but to the dedication and sacrifices of local veterans as well. But of personal importance to Hammond is the inspiration behind the project.
Hammond raised the funds needed for the project by approaching local businesses and individuals in the community for donations. His fundraising was also supplemented by the sale of memorial bricks that would be placed at the War Memorial and can still be purchased at the War Memorial’s Facebook page or by contacting Keith Hammond at (606) 465-2887. To date, Caleb Hammond said he was about $20,000 into it and still had some things to finish to complete it. Any funds raised beyond what is needed to complete the project will be donated back to the Greenup County War Memorial.
Though not quite finished, the statue was part of a ceremony on Nov. 8.
“I am really pleased with how it turned out, and I believe it turned out very well,” Hammond said of his project. “And I am honored to achieve the rank of Eagle, and I know it can lead to good things in my future.” Hammond said the rank will open doors and engender the respect of his peers and others.
Hammond’s troop includes multiple Eagle Scouts and Eagle Scout candidates. Keith Hammond, the Scout Master for Troop 165, said he is proud not only of his son, Caleb, but of all members of his troop. The troop in Flatwoods has three Eagle Scouts: Jeffrey Nance, Christopher Conley and Matthew Jones. Those on target to have their Eagle Scout rank either before the end of this month or in the spring are Caleb Hammond, Duncan McGinnis, Nate Sabotchick, Jacob Nance and Bryson Hunt.
Hammond has also earned the bronze level of the President's volunteer service award.