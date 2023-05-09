CATLETTSBURG Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston said early voting will begin on Thursday for the May primary.
Early voting will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Catlettsburg Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Johnston.
On the ballot, voters will vote in primaries for governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and agriculture commissioner.
On Election Day, May 16, voting will be done between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the following locations:
• Boyd County Community Center
1226 Summit Road Ashland, KY 41102
• Boyd County Library - Midland Branch
6686 US Route 60 Ashland, KY 41102
• Burnaugh Baptist Church
29675 Mayo Trail Rd Catlettsburg, KY 41129
• Catlettsburg Senior Center
3015 Louisa Street, Catlettsburg, KY 41129
• Charles Russell Elementary School
1100 Russell Street Ashland, KY 41101
• Crabbe Elementary School
520 17th Street Ashland, KY 41102
• Fairview Baptist Church
2040 Main Street W. Ashland, KY 41102
• Poage Elementary School
3215 29th Street Ashland, KY 41102
• Ashland Central Fire Station
1021 Carter Avenue Ashland, KY 41101