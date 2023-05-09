CATLETTSBURG Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston said early voting will begin on Thursday for the May primary.

Early voting will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Catlettsburg Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Johnston.

On the ballot, voters will vote in primaries for governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and agriculture commissioner.

On Election Day, May 16, voting will be done between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the following locations:

• Boyd County Community Center

1226 Summit Road Ashland, KY 41102

• Boyd County Library - Midland Branch

6686 US Route 60 Ashland, KY 41102

• Burnaugh Baptist Church

29675 Mayo Trail Rd Catlettsburg, KY 41129

• Catlettsburg Senior Center

3015 Louisa Street, Catlettsburg, KY 41129

• Charles Russell Elementary School

1100 Russell Street Ashland, KY 41101

• Crabbe Elementary School

520 17th Street Ashland, KY 41102

• Fairview Baptist Church

2040 Main Street W. Ashland, KY 41102

• Poage Elementary School

3215 29th Street Ashland, KY 41102

• Ashland Central Fire Station

1021 Carter Avenue Ashland, KY 41101

