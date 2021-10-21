RUSSELL The Russell Rotary welcomed a new member on Thursday and brought in a speaker from King’s Daughters Medical Center who discussed the benefits of early breast cancer screening.
Carrie Thompson was inducted into the Russell Rotary, making her the fourth woman to be inducted into the organization. After the induction ceremony, Rotarian Scott Hill shared his reasons for “wearing pink” to support breast cancer awareness before introducing the speaker.
“The presentation you are about to hear is as much for us as it is for the ladies,” Hill said. “I wear pink for two reasons. When I was in college, we found out that my mother had been diagnosed with breast cancer. And it was overwhelming.” He shared of how his mother had gone through all the treatments, but in the end, she tragically died of the disease that affects one in eight women. Hill’s second reason, he said, was that his sister also was diagnosed and ultimately died of breast cancer. It is his belief that, had either of his loved ones been able to take advantage of the early screenings available today, that perhaps they would still be alive.
Doretha Pridemore, Clinical Supervisor of KDMC’s Breast Care Center, shared her own story of being a breast cancer survivor. Pridemore made information packets available and told the predominantly male audience that they should not only share this with their “favorite female,” but also stressed that men needed to be aware of breast cancer as well.
“We do have men occasionally who are diagnosed with breast cancer,” Pridemore said, and stressed that everyone — regardless of gender — needed to be aware of how devastating a breast cancer diagnosis can be.
Pridemore said seeing an increasing number of women being diagnosed with breast cancer every week is extremely emotional, she said.
“Because you know that it isn’t just the woman who has been diagnosed with cancer; it’s more like the whole family has been diagnosed.”
But thankfully, due to increasingly better mammography technology, the survival rates are better, she said.
“Especially when it is diagnosed early. That is the key,” Pridemore said. A woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes, she said, so monthly self-examination and a yearly mammography are essential.
Breast cancer is thought of traditionally as something that affects older women, Pridemore said, but that belief is not always an accurate assumption. Her own story goes directly against that train of thought, and she said that KDMC is seeing more younger women being diagnosed. Pridemore decided at the age of 35 to have a mammography, and that test showed an abnormal result. And at the age of 36, in spite of there being no family history of breast cancer, she decided to have another test. This test also yielded an abnormal result, and necessitated surgery. A test at age 38 showed an area of concern that she described as being pea-sized; but after a five-week wait for a follow-up, the area had grown to the size of a grape.
Pridemore shared how she underwent various treatments including a lumpectomy and radiation treatments. She also shared the emotional toll, as thoughts had raced through her mind of who would raise her children and how long she had left to live.
Combined with the physical challenges, the emotional toll can be devasting, she said. Pridemore credited faith in God for surviving the ordeal, as well as education about the disease and support. Now, fortunately, she is a 19-year cancer survivor, but she firmly believes that if she had waited until the age people assume they should be screened for breast cancer, she would not be alive today.
“It is important that you do this early,” Pridemore said. “Do the self-exams monthly and have the mammography every year. And be proactive in talking to other about it.”
Pridemore also said some women may hesitate to have the yearly mammography due to insurance concerns, and a fear of it not being covered or a co-pay being cost-prohibitive. But she urged women to contact the mammography department because there are programs to help defray such costs in many cases.
“If that is your concern, please come see us because we don’t want that to become a barrier that prevents women from getting mammograms,” Pridemore said.