GREENUP An attorney requested a medical bond for his client accused of serious sex-related felonies, resulting in an earlier trial date.
Kevin A. Bowling, 36, of Flatwoods, faced a superseding indictment along with Angela J. Waugh in June 2020 — both accused of sodomizing and raping a minor.
Bowling was formally charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, first-degree attempted sodomy, one count of using a minor in a sexual performance and three counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and has been in Greenup County Jail since 2019.
On Thursday in Greenup County Circuit Court, Bowling's attorney, David Mussetter, filed a motion for medical bond, as his client required surgery.
Greenup Circuit Judge Brian McCloud immediately consulted with jail medical staff, who informed him a surgery date for Bowling couldn't be scheduled for weeks out due to pre-op requirements and previous cancellations.
Bowling will undergo his medical procedure as a free man or through the Department of Corrections pending the result of his trial.
Bowling faces between 10 and 20 years on each count of rape and sodomy, if convicted.
