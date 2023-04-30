OLIVE HILL Car enthusiasts revved up their engines for Jed’s fourth annual Cruise-In on Saturday, April 29.
The Cruise-In is a yearly event led by Jamie Damron, a longtime resident of Olive Hill, to connect car enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds. More than 85 vehicles were brought in for show, both old and new, and brought in even more community members to see the vehicles and enter to win a number of prizes.
“I love it. I love talking. I love people, and I know just about 90% of them. I’ve been here for 70 years on this farm. I was born and raised here,” said Damron. “I just love people and talking. It’s just me.”
Damron was inspired to create the Cruise-In by a friend named John Wilburn due to his lifelong interest in cars and convenient location on U.S. 60.
“John said, ‘You need to start doing a cruise-in.’ I said ‘No, I can’t do that.’ He said ‘I’ll help you,’ so John Wilburn got me into this,” he said.
The vehicles at the event varied widely from vintage cars and trucks to motorcycles and even a taxi. To Damron, any vehicle that someone admires is worthy of showing.
“You can start out little. You don’t have to buy no fancy $100,000, $50,000 car. You can just get an old clunker. They bring everything in the world in here,” he said.
Damron’s daughter, Crystal Damron, agreed that any and all cars were welcome at the event.
“We’ve got drag race cars. We’ve got stuff that people drive day-to-day every day that they take pride in. and then, we’ve got ones that they will not get out of the garage if there’s a cloud in the sky, $70 to $80,000 vehicles that they actually put all kind of blood, sweat and tears into that they have rebuilt from the ground up. It’s a huge love effort by everybody here. Each of their vehicles has a story, and it’s really neat to hear,” she said.
Multiple members of Damron’s family were also involved in the cruise-in, including his wife, son and two daughters. Crystal Damron said the event had grown amazingly from years before and that sponsors from around the county helped to keep the event going.
“It’s grown every year amazingly,” she said. “Up until yesterday, they were still calling for rain. We were holding our breath and doing a whole lot of praying and people have come out of the woodwork. Amazing business people around Carter County stepped up and said, ‘It’s a great thing. We want our business name on it. Let us help.’”
The family is already looking forward to next year and have gained two new sponsors for the cruise-in.
“I wanna thank God for being so blessed,” said Jamie Damron. “This is our fourth one and, Lord willing, we’ll have another big one next year.”