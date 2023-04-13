HUNTINGTON Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will bring his popular tour to the area with a show at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mountain Health Center.
Dunham holds the Guinness Book of World Records for the most tickets sold for a standup comedy tour. His new one-hour Comedy Central Special, “Me the People,” premiered on Nov. 25, 2022, became the network’s highest rated stand-up special since his last broadcast, “Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special” in 2020. His current tour, “Still Not Canceled,” will visit 44 cities. He has performed before more than 1 million between June 2007 to May 2022 and has been named Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour for three consecutive years.
As a way of giving back while on tour, Dunham and his wife, Audrey, created the Jeff Dunham Family Fund, and through their organization, a portion of every ticket sold is given to various charities and charitable organizations.
The venue is at 1 Civic Center Plaza in Huntington. For more information or tickets, call (304) 939-5901.